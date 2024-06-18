Fresh appeal for whereabouts of Bridgend holidaymaker who went missing in Greece five years ago

South Wales Police have launched a fresh appeal for the the whereabouts of a Bridgend man who went missing whilst on holiday in Greece five years ago.

John Tossell was last seen on the Greek island of Zakynthos (Zante) on Monday, June 17, 2019.

The now 78-year-old was on the third day of his holiday with his partner in the village of Argassi, heading towards a monastery on Mount Skopos.

Blue shirt

When the Greek authorities called off the search after five days, Mr Tossell’s family launched a fundraising campaign.

They used the £7,000 raised to bring the Western Beacons Mountain Rescue team to the island to continue the search – but no sign was found.

His family have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area to think about whether they saw John, who was wearing a royal blue shirt.

Photographs

They have also asked holidaymakers to scour their own photographs to check whether John was in the background of the shot.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “The investigation is being led by authorities in Greece, but if you have any information which you think may help, you can contact us quoting reference 1900243231.”

