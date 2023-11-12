Fresh challenge for Welsh Government’s gender-balanced Senedd plan
Martin Shipton
The introduction of a Bill to the Scottish Parliament that will end the rights of transgender women to identify as female when applying for public appointments should prompt the Welsh Government to ditch a similar plan relating to membership of the Senedd, according to a campaign group.
The Women’s Rights Network says that by persisting with legislation that would allow transgender women to take seats earmarked for women in a gender-balanced Senedd, the Welsh Government is at risk of squandering large amounts of public money.
The Scottish Government’s legal bid to allow transgender women to self-identify as female was vetoed by the UK Government and Parliament on the grounds that competency in this policy area is reserved to Westminster. This followed an earlier judgement of the Court of Session in Scotland.
The short Bill being introduced to the Scottish Parliament will remove the ability of transgender women to self-identify as female under the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018.
Wholly proportional
Plans to increase the number of Senedd Members from 60 to 96 and change the electoral system to one that is wholly proportional have already been published in a Draft Bill by the Welsh Government.
But the Bill left out another reform to which both Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru are committed: creating a gender-balanced Senedd by having quotas for male and female candidates.
Instead, the Welsh Government has said that a second Draft Bill covering this aspect will be published before the end of 2023.
Welsh Government sources have told us that drafting the gender balance Bill has posed legal challenges. One of the areas of difficulty relates to the ability of transgender women to self-identify as female when standing as Senedd election candidates. As yet, details of the final draft of the relevant clauses have not been revealed.
‘Astonishing’
Responding to the latest development in Scotland, Cathy Larkman of Wales Women’s Rights Network said: “It’s quite astonishing that the Welsh Government are effectively shutting their eyes and putting their fingers in their ears. They are ignoring how attempts to expand the definition of women in Scotland to include men who wish to self-identify as women have played out legally.
“This wilful disregard will come as no surprise to the women’s groups who have tried time and again, to bring our concerns about women’s sex-based rights to the attention of Welsh Government ministers, but have been roundly ignored. A Government that does not want to hear concerns of the public if they dissent from their own, is not a healthy and accountable one. By expanding the definition of ‘woman’ in legislation for which they did not have the powers, the Scottish Government had sought to include males who identify as women onto public boards, in positions meant to improve opportunities for, and representation for actual women.
“This is all very similar to Welsh Government’s intentions in their Gender Quotas Bill, where they are also attempting to introduce a system of self-ID, at a cost to women and our representation in political life. The Court of Session in Scotland in early 2022 was very clear – the definition of ‘woman’ was outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament in that it related to reserved matters.
“The situation will be the same in Wales, yet they appear determined to ignore that and potentially squander more public money in the courts defending the indefensible. We hope for the sake of Welsh women and the Welsh public generally, that they start listening to their legal advice and step back from this ideologically driven and deeply misogynistic path.”
Asked to respond to the latest piece of legislation in the Scottish Parliament, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have nothing further to add to our previous line. We are working to introduce a bill to make our parliament more representative of the people it serves, which includes provisions to introduce candidate quotas for people seeking election to the Senedd.
“Our proposed model for quotas is designed to maximise the chances of achieving a Senedd comprised of at least 50% women. Work is ongoing on the Bill.”
It is both baffling and terrifying that our elected representatives can entertain for a moment the notion of having gender quotas for representaton in the Senedd. The term “representative” means that the MSs represent our interests, and not that they are themselves representative of those on whose behalf they speak. I couldn’t care less whether my MS has a penis or not – I want someone who is competent, honourable and who speaks for me. Setting gender quotas goes against the primary function of the Senedd. It is dangerous and un-democratic. What I cannot understand is how it was ever… Read more »
Women – who make up over half the population – were criminally underrepresented in our democratic institutions for decades (hence why progressive initiatives like gender quotas, all female shortlists etc were introduced). Strange that the appalling gender deficit which used to blight our democracy doesnt seem to ‘sicken’ you. 🤔
The remedy – an equal “quota” for women – seems likely to be undermined by a vocal minority of males with issues who insist on presenting as women long before they take the steps to transition, if they ever do.
Over half the population? Come on laddie: it’s effectively 50-50 as you well know. Don’t be so disingenuous! There are psychological and historical reasons why women have been under-represented. But you should also be mindful that the vast majority of men have also been under-represented throughout history, and have, in some contexts, paid a higher price than women for it. The time gap between all male suffrage and female suffrage is relatively short, so your argument may not carry the weight you might think. Besides, we live in a free society (for now), with freedom of expression (for now). These… Read more »
On the 12 Bus 🚌 from Llandudno to Rhyl yesterday I was able to hear a wide range of openly given views on a range of subjects – important to ordinary folk ion coastal north. Views for an against the mph plus flooding schemes lBeing undertaken here as well as people’s health “ experiences’ under the appalling Betsi Health Trust. In addition positive comments on the choice of schools and of course financial pressures re heating and food costs etc Not one person in this age mixed aged 60/40 female majority set of passengers had gender quotas in mind .… Read more »
I agree with a gender-balanced government, as it’s become a world where mostly men have used Science to almost destroy our chances of life on earth, not improve our chances of survival as humans. Therefore I think we should let women share power equally and see if this improves things? Well it can’t get much worse can it, so let’s see if gender-equality gives us better life-quality? I’m curious as to why there’s only talk of protecting Trans-women and not Trans-men? It’s curious that Trans-women are getting so much attention at the very same time that gender-equality in politics is… Read more »
It’s because the underlying issue is the representation of women in the Senedd, therefore the follow-on question is should this include trans women too. Of course, this begs a more fundamental question. As for your other statements about men, and what they’ve accomplished or perpetrated, a less revisionist view of history may be valuable in assessing our current situation and where we go from here I will say that if you think having 50% women in government will solve our issues, you are deluded. One only has to mention Margaret Thatcher, Liz Truss and Suella Braverman to prove that gender… Read more »
Hi, well there shall be a lot more women in politics soon, so we shall see if they make a difference.
You write this on a smartphone or computer, and not as a cave painting, presumably? Are you aware of the gross irony in your opening assertion?
In my view the UK government should not be able to intervene in how the Welsh or Scottish Parliament run their own affairs. However I feel that the Welsh Government are deliberately stirring up tensions here and giving ammunition to the right wing. If so then they are almost as bad as Suella Braverman. Gender Quotas are an affront to democracy and is a sexist policy itself, insulting both men and women. We elect our candidates on ability to do the job and who is best to represent us. The fact that they are male, female, gay, straight, trans, black,… Read more »
Well done Nation Cymru for your excellent coverage of this issue. The word woman and the category for women, is not up for redefinition. It belongs to biological women – males can never be women, no matter how they feel. Its time the Welsh Government stopped trying to gaslight women – Transwomen are NOT women.
Yawn….evidently Martin Shipton’s last transphobic, one sided hatchet piece (which nation cymru published from him just a fortnight ago) didn’t have the desired effect so – being an associate editor of Nation Cymru – he (naturally) gets to have another bite at the cherry with this transphobic, one sided hatchet piece 😡. Er is it too much to ask that the next time Nation Cymru publishes something on this matter (which will probably be very soon 😉) it actually includes the views of a representative of the the trans community in Wales?
Playing the “transphobic” card, ostensibly done to shout down opposition to progressive ideology can only be done so many times before it loses its potency. How about engaging with the arguments (for or against), rather than simply crying wolf? It is evident from this article that most people are not persuaded that transwomen are women, so the trans ‘community’ (whatever that is) clearly has its work cut out.
“As yet, details of the final draft of the relevant clauses have not been revealed.”.
Lots of people getting hot flushes about this issue already and that’s just counting middle aged men.
Sexist and ageist. You forgot skin colour. Please try to add something of substance.