Fresh disruption as wind and rain increases flooding threat

Stormy weather is bringing the threat of flooding and more disruption to transport across large parts of Wales.

Yellow warnings have been issued for almost all parts of the country with 15 flood alerts issued by Natural Resources Wales.

A warning for heavy rain will remain in place for Wales until 23:59 on Monday (January 27).

The Met Office has predicted 20mm to 40mm to fall quite widely and 50mm to 70mm on higher ground.

Spray and flooding will likely lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly even some road closures.

Winds

Strong and gusty winds may also bring some disruption with a yellow alert in place from 06:00 on Monday until 06:00 on Tuesday (January 28).

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

It comes after 81mph gusts were recorded in Capelcurig, north Wales at the weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Things are going to stay unsettled in the next few days. We’re getting successive spells of wet and windy weather, which is obviously adding to impacts

“While not as powerful as Storm Eowyn, a low-pressure system was named Storm Herminia by meteorologists in Spain which was expected to feel the strongest winds.”

The wet and windy weather will remain in the south on Wednesday and more settled conditions will be present later in the week.

Flood alerts issued by NRW:

River Wye in Powys

Upper Towy

River Cothi

River Laugher and Amman

Rivers Gwendraeths

Pembrokeshire coast

Ceredigion coast between Clarach and Cardigan

Rivers Ewenny and Vale of Glamorgan west

River Neath

Upper Tawe

Rivers Bran and Gwydderig

Lower Towy

North and west Pembrokeshire

West Anglesey coastline

Lleyn Peninsula

Cardigan Bay coastline

