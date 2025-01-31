Fresh strike by rail workers to disrupt north Wales services

Rail passengers on are being advised to check before they travel on Sunday because of a resumed strike by train managers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Avanti West Coast will walk out as part of a long-running dispute over rest day working.

Strikes planned for the last two weekends were called off, but the dispute remains deadlocked, threatening industrial action on Sundays for the next few months.

A reduced timetable will be in operation on Sunday, with fewer services running during limited operating hours, and trains which will run are expected to be busy.

The significantly reduced timetable on Sunday means north Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh will have no Avanti West Coast services.

Engineering work

To compound the disruption, Network Rail will be carrying out planned engineering work in the Crewe area, which means some services will be diverted and there will be no direct Avanti West Coast trains between London and Liverpool.

The intercity operator will be running one train an hour between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Manchester and Preston, with a limited service extending to Glasgow. There will also be an hourly shuttle service between Liverpool and Crewe.

Trains will run during limited hours, with the first train of the day leaving Euston just before 9am and the last train of the day from Euston departing around 5pm.

Passengers with tickets already booked for Sunday can use them to travel on alternative travel dates between Saturday and Tuesday or claim a refund.

‘Disappointed’

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director at Avanti West Coast, said: “With RMT strike action, as well as engineering work in the Crewe area, impacting our services this Sunday, we are advising customers to check before they travel.

“We’re disappointed that the RMT strike action is ongoing, and will impact our customers who may be working, visiting family and friends, or enjoying days out.

“Those with pre-booked tickets and don’t wish to travel on Sunday can claim a full fee-free refund. I would like to thank all of our customers for their continued patience and understanding.”

An RMT spokesman said: “We remain ready and available at any time for talks to make progress on settling this rest day working dispute.”

