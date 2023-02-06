Fresh strike dates announced for Welsh Ambulance workers

Further strikes have been announced by Unite for Welsh ambulance workers in an escalation of the union’s industrial action.

Unite members employed by the Welsh Ambulance Service will strike again on the 20th, 21st and 22nd February.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “I have visited Ambulance Service picket lines in Wales today and our members are telling me loud and clear that the new pay offer from Welsh Government is not acceptable. Unite is therefore escalating its industrial action.

“Without a decent consolidated pay rise, the staffing exodus afflicting NHS Wales will continue, and so will the current crisis”.

“Unite is entirely focused on fighting for our members and for the future of the NHS. Unite’s Welsh Ambulance Service members will continue to receive the union’s total support.”

A revised pay offer was put on the table by the Welsh Government on Friday which comprised of an additional 3% pay increase, of which 1.5% would be consolidated.

Unite Wales Regional Officer Richard Munn said: “Unite have today served notice of three more days of strike action within Welsh Ambulance.

“Our members have told us that the pay offer made last week is not good enough and that Welsh Government must do better if this dispute is to be resolved. We are asking Welsh Government to improve their offer in order to avert further industrial action”.

