Fresh weather warnings issued for Wales as cold snap continues

Fresh weather warnings have been issued for Wales as the current icy weather continues.

Yellow weather warnings for ice have been issued covering most of Wales over Thursday and Friday, with the cold snap bringing travel disruption and the closures of around 90 schools.

The majority of Wales is covered by an ice warning from 4pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

A separate warning covering south and west Wales and the southwest of England down to Plymouth from 3am to 11am tomorrow is also in place.

Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales has closed some rail lines due to track damage following a period of “heavy wind, rain and snow”.

Buses are replacing trains between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog until at least Monday.

A fault with the signalling system also caused major disruption between Crewe and Wilmslow, affecting Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Northern and Transport for Wales services.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “The Conwy Valley line between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction is expected to remain shut until 13/1 as Network Rail work to repair damage caused by flooding.

“The lines have reopened following a fault with the signalling system between Crewe and Wilmslow. Network Rail engineers are on site and advise that the fault has been rectified and services should be able to call at stations as normal. Disruption may continue whilst service recovers and passengers are encouraged to check before they travel.

“Both routes are being worked on by Network Rail who may be able to provide more info on the work taking place if you need it. Latest info on services can be found here Transport for Wales JourneyCheck – Train times and live real time delay/cancellation/disruption information.

Cold snap

A Met Office spokeswoman told the PA news agency they are “expecting tonight to be another very cold night”, however temperatures are expected to turn less cold from the North West over the weekend.

As icy conditions persist, motorists are being urged to stick to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted.

Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

“Cold conditions will last until at least the weekend, so we urge drivers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by ice and, in some locations, snow,” said RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson.

“Black ice on rural roads can be impossible to spot, leaving very little time to react if driving at speed. Sticking to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted is strongly recommended.”

