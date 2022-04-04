From Big Brother to ‘y Bod Mawr’: Glyn Wise accepted for Ordained Ministry with the Church in Wales

Former Big Brother star Glyn Wise has been accepted to be trained for the ministry by the Church in Wales.

Posting in Welsh and English on his Instagram page he said that he would start in September and in two years be “father Glyn”.

“I’ve done it!” he said. “I’ve been accepted to train for Ordained ministry with the Church in Wales.

“I’d like to thank the Church of England for all it’s support at Camden – St Michaels!

“I’ve really enjoyed giving sermons and bringing the good word to people. In two years time I’ll be Father Glyn – my life will be like a sketch show out of Vicar of Dibley and Father Ted but I’m looking forward to it! So happy!”

Glyn Wise came to the public’s attention on Big Brother 7 in 2006, aged 18, coming in second place in the series.

The now 34-year-old later stood as a Plaid Cymru candidate, presented on BBC Radio Cymru, and became a model.

A spokesperson for the Church in Wales said: “Being accepted to train as a minister is a huge and exciting step in anyone’s life and we are delighted to welcome all our new ordinands who have made that commitment.

“Over the next few years they will be trained and supported by St Padarn’s Institute so that they will be able to serve God and the community and live out what is a very full and rewarding vocation.”

