From the Chelsea Flower Show to Bangor University

A garden which will be displayed as part of the Chelsea Flower Show in May will be relocating to Bangor University’s Treborth Botanic Garden this summer.

Eryri based garden design practice, Studio Bristow, will showcase their biodiverse ‘All About Plants’ garden at this year’s show, in collaboration with climate change charity, Size of Wales.

The garden is supported by Project Giving Back, a grant-giving charity that supports gardens for good causes at RHS Chelsea.

The garden’s design aims to bring to the fore “the rich biodiversity of plant life in tropical forests, whilst commenting on the devastating consequences of deforestation”.

Thrilled

Dan Bristow, Director of Studio Bristow, said “We are thrilled to present a garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year alongside Size of Wales and sponsored by the hugely respected Project Giving Back.

“This project goes beyond showcasing our design abilities; it’s a heartfelt effort to draw attention to the vital role tropical forests play in maintaining the planet’s biodiversity. My father worked for over a decade for an anti-deforestation charity in sub-Saharan Africa, and I was thus partially raised in the Sudan, so these issues have always been close to me.

“The collaboration aims to inspire visitors and spark conversations about the urgent need for the application of conservation and sustainable practices.”

The Size of Wales Garden is designed to immerse visitors in a rich landscape representative of tropical forests, but featuring a range of plant species that thrive in the UK.

Hotspots

Nicola Pulman, Director of Size of Wales, added “Tropical forests are biodiversity hotspots, a single hectare may contain over 300 species of tree and they are home to millions of humans. 11 million hectares of precious tropical forest are destroyed across the planet every year, nearly six times the size of Wales. We are inviting you on our RHS Chelsea journey, where together we can ensure a future with forests.”

313 plant species will be used in the planting, reflecting the number of tree species that can occur in just one hectare of tropical forest.

Natalie Chivers, Curator at Treborth Botanic Garden, will be returning to RHS Chelsea for the sixth time, this year with a team of Bangor University students and Treborth Botanic Garden volunteers to assist Studio Bristow with the intricate planting of the garden, as well as help relocate the garden to the grounds of Treborth after the show in early June.

Prestigious

Natalie Chivers said, “We are delighted to be providing a home for a Chelsea awarded garden here Treborth, not only as a prestigious design but as conservation-led garden with ancient and rare maritime woodland.

“It’s very exciting to be nurturing a partnership with Studio Bristow and the Size of Wales to raise awareness of the value of these important habitats with both environmental and natural sciences students at Bangor University and the many members of the public who visit the garden.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

