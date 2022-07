Further fuel protests to hit Cardiff and the M4 on Friday

//= do_shortcode('[in-content-square]')?>

Further fuel price protests are expected to cause disruption on major roads such as the M4 and in cities including Cardiff tomorrow.

Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that “slow-moving roadblocks” are planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38.

The plan could cause travel chaos with tomorrow already expected to be one of the busiest days on the roads in years due to the holiday getaway, with the M4 between Newport and Cardiff singled out by RAC as expecting heavy traffic.

An image posted on the Facebook group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax suggests demonstrations will be held “nationwide”, including in Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Superintendent Tony Blatchford of Avon and Somerset Police said: “Our protest liaison team has been engaging with the organiser so we can inform the public of the likely disruption and help to minimise it.

“Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways, which often tend to be at their busiest at this time of year.

“We advise motorists to consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed.”

‘Block’

Fuel price protests on July 4 led to 12 people being arrested on the M4 in Wales.

Dozens of police vans and hundreds of officers from both Gwent Police and Avon and Somerset Police were at the Prince of Wales Bridge, which runs between England and Wales, at 8.30am when four people were arrested and 10.45am when another eight people were arrested.

The protests, which started at around 7am, were understood to have been organised via social media under the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.

The first stage of Friday’s action in the South West will see vehicles travel north on the M5 between Bridgwater and the Almondsbury Interchange from around 8.45am, then east along the M4 and to Junction 1 of the M32.

The convoy is expected to leave the motorway and stop “for a period of time” before completing the same route in reverse, arriving back in Bridgwater “in the early afternoon”, police said.

A second group of protesters are planning to drive slowly to the Shell petrol station in Bristol Road, Gloucester.

“They are expected to block the forecourt during the morning,” according to police.

