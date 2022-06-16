Fuel protesters plan blockade on Heads of the Valleys Road

Protesters plan to block a major road in south Wales over rising fuel costs.

Gwent Police said they are aware a demonstration is due to take place on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road on Thursday.

It is believed a small number of activists will attempt to blockade a section of the road at Brynmawr, near Ebbw Vale.

The force has advised drivers to take alternative routes and said anyone committing road traffic offences will be prosecuted.

Superintendent Mike Richards said: “We have a responsibility to facilitate peaceful protests but blocking highways, causing significant disruption to businesses and communities in the area, is unlawful.

“We will make every effort to try and minimise the impact on the public. We will prosecute anyone who commits road traffic offences, and any other offences, during the protest.”

Similar protests are being planned across the UK next month, including on the Prince of Wales Bridge and the Severn Bridge, according to some organisers, with the England-crossings set to be targeted on July 4.

Fuel costs

Fuel costs hit new record highs every day over the last month, with the average petrol price now 186.59p per litre, with diesel at 192.48p.

The RAC has said the cost to fill a family car now stands at about £103 for petrol, and £106 for diesel, and called on the Government to cut fuel taxes to help motorists.

Following a request by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, the Competition and Markets Authority is to review petrol station operators and fuel costs amid concerns a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty implemented in March has not been passed on to consumers.