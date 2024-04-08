Full list of council’s dog walking restriction locations revealed
Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter
New powers being considered by a Gwent council could see dogs banned from some parks or have to be kept on a lead – with a map and list available for members of the public to view.
The new restrictions would see dogs banned from nearly all marked sports pitches in Monmouthshire, school grounds and play areas.
A consultation for the council found majority support for the restrictions with 64 per cent, or 330 of 517 completed questionnaires, backing the idea of introducing dog exclusion areas across the county.
The Dogs Trust, Kennel Club and RSPCA haven’t objected to the idea but say they should be kept to a minimum and have emphasised the need for dogs to be allowed daily exercise, including regular opportunities to walk and run.
The RSPCA has suggested a new order, that dog owners have to pick up their pet’s poo in any public space, that is also set to be introduced by the council reduces the need for a complete ban on dogs from marked sports pitches.
Exclusion areas
The council has listed 178 proposed dog exclusion areas and said it also received a petition signed by more than 130 households opposing the inclusion of Gilwern sports pitch as it said it isn’t currently used by a football team but mainly to exercise dogs.
The games areas which include the children’s play area, multi use games area, marked sports pitch and cycle track remain as as a proposed exclusion area but the recreation ground, including the skate park, is included as a dogs on leads area.
Llanelly Community Council that owns the land has said it recognises the need for local residents to exercise their dogs off lead and has indicated it will liaise with the county council to explore how a nearby field could be used by dog walkers.
There were also 30 objections to the inclusion of Magor Church In Wales School, Sports Field / Sycamore Playing Field as it is described as the last central secure area in Magor where dogs can be let off a lead.
The school grounds will be off limits to dogs but an agreement between the county council and Magor with Undy Community Council, from May 2016, specfiled Sycamore Playing Fields will be available for dog walking and it will be a lead only area.
Sudbrook Cricket Club near Caldicot was originally included as an exclusion area but has been removed as the club wants to manage access for dogs itself.
As well as bans from certain areas the council’s cabinet is being asked to agree to give council officers the power to demand any person in control of a dog puts it on a lead if it is considered “to be out of control or causing alarm or distress or to prevent a nuisance” and that anyone walking a dog must also have to carry a bag for its poo, and can produce a bag if requested.
The council’s cabinet will meet on Wednesday, April 10 when it could agree to introduce the new powers which would then come into force, for three years, from June 1.
Where dogs will be banned from in Monmouthshire
Abergavenny
Swan Meadows Play Area, Cross Street, Abergavenny
Waterside Play Area, Abergavenny
Bailey Park Play Area, Abergavenny
Union Road East Play Area, Abergavenny
Belgrave Park Play Area, Abergavenny
Maes Y Llarwydd Play Area, Abergavenny
Beaupreau Place Play Area, Abergavenny
Underhill Playing Field Play Area, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny
Rother Avenue Play Area, Abergavenny
Glan Gavenny Play Area, Abergavenny
Croesonen Gardens Play Area, Abergavenny
Bailey Park Sports Pitches, Abergavenny
Lower Meadow Sports Pitches, Abergavenny
King Henry VIII School and Leisure Centre, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny
Deri View Primary School, Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny
Cantref Primary School, Harold Rd Abergavenny
Our Lady and St Michael’s School, Pen y Pound Road, Abergavenny
Lead Only areas
Skate Park, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny
Old Hereford Road Cemetery, Abergavenny
Linda Vista Gardens, Tudor Street, Abergavenny
Abergavenny Castle, Castle Street, Abergavenny
Caerwent
Kilpale Close Play Area, Caerwent
Merton Green Play Area, Caerwent
Lawrence Crescent Play Area, Caerwent
Green Lane Farm Play Area, Ash Tree Road Caerwent
Trewen Sports Pitch and Play Area, Caerwent
Llanfair Discoed Playing Fields
Lead Only areas
Caerwent Playing Fields and Play Area at Village Hall
Caldicot
Spine Footpath Play Area off Margretts Way, Caldicot
Clos Ystwyth Play Area Caldicot
Birbeck Road Play Area, Caldicot
Heol Teifi Play Area, Caldicot
Rear of Neddern Court, Play Area, Caldicot
Caldicot Castle Country Park, Play Area, Caldicot
Clos Rheidol Play Area, Caldicot
Longfellow Road Play Area, Caldicot
Clos Alwen Play Area, Caldicot
Heol Towy Play Area, Caldicot
Heol Teifi Play Area, Caldicot
Oakley Close Play Area, Caldicot
Moorlands View Play Area, Caldicot
Railway View Play Area, Caldicot
George V Playing Fields Play Area, Caldicot
George V Playing Fields, Caldicot
Mill Lane pitches
Caldicot Castle, Football Club Sports Pitches, Caldicot
Caldicot Castle Country Park Lake (1)
Castle Park Primary School, Caldicot
Dewstow Primary School, Green Lane, Caldicot
Durand Primary School, Caldicot
Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin, Caldicot
Caldicot School and Leisure Centre
Lead Only areas
Caldicot Skate Park, Mill Lane
Caldicot Castle
Caldicot Castle Country Park Lake (2)
Chepstow
Bulwark Park Play Area, Bulwark Road, Chepstow
Meadow Walk play area, Chepstow
Penterry Park Play Area, Chepstow
Hardwick Avenue Play Area Chepstow
Castle Dell Park Play Area, Chepstow
Western Avenue Play Area, Bulwark, Chepstow
Rear of Larkfield Play Area, Chepstow
St Kingsmark Avenue Play Area, Chepstow
Summerhouse Lane Play Area, Chepstow
Garvey Close Play Area, Chepstow
Phoenix Drive Play Area, Chepstow
Woolpitch Wood Play Area (1), Chepstow
Wallwern Wood Play Area, Chepstow
Castle Wood Play Area, Chepstow
St Lawrence Park Play Area (1), Chepstow
St Lawrence Park Play Area (2), Chepstow
Alcove Wood Play Area, Chepstow
Woolpitch Wood Play Area (2), Chepstow
Bayfield Wood Close Play Area, Chepstow
Strongbow Road Play Area, Chepstow
Fishermans Walk Play Area, Bulwark, Chepstow
Chepstow Town AFC Sports Pitches, Larkfield Chepstow
Chepstow Rugby Club Sports Pitches, Western Avenue, Chepstow
Thornwell Football pitch, Chepstow
Hardwick Recreation Ground, Chepstow
Chepstow School and Leisure Centre
Pembroke Primary School, Fairfield Rd, Bulwark, Chepstow
St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary, Bulwark Rd, Chepstow
The Dell Primary School, Welsh St, Chepstow
Thornwell Primary School, Thornwell Rd, Chepstow
Lead Only areas
Piggy’s Hill Skate Park, Bulwark Park, Bulwark, Chepstow
Chepstow Cemetery, Bulwark (both old and new sections)
Chepstow School and Leisure Centre Car Park
Crucorney
Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School, Wern Gifford, Pandy
Wern Gifford Play Area, Pandy
Devauden
Wesley Way Play Area, Devauden, Chepstow
Gobion Fawr
St David’s Crescent Play Area, Llanddewi Rhydderch
The Bungalows Play Area, The Bryn, Abergavenny
Lead Only areas
Llanvapley Sports Ground
Goetre Fawr
Goytre Recreation Ground and Play Area
Clos Telyn Play Area, Goytre
Goytre Fawr Primary School, School Lane, Penperlleni
Llanbadoc
Llanbadoc Island Play Area, Llanbadoc
Usk Island Play Area, Usk
Pocket Park Play Area, Little Mill
Glascoed Common Play Area, Glascoed, Usk
Cae Melin Play Area, Little Mill
Usk Island Sports Pitch, Usk
Llanelly
Clydach Recreation Ground Play Area
Llanelly Hill Playing Fields Play Area
Penllwyn Play Area, Llanelly Hill
Gilwern Recreation Ground Games Areas / Pump Track
Clydach AFC sports pitch
Gilwern Primary school
Lead Only areas
Llanelly Cemetery, Gilwern
Gilwern Recreation Ground and Skate Park
Clydach recreation ground
Llanfoist Fawr
Thomas Hill Close Play Area, Llanfoist
St Faith’s Close Play Area, Llanfoist
Maple Gardens Play Area, Govilon
King George V Field, Govilon
Centenary Field, Llanfoist
Owain Glyndwr Field, Llanellen
Llanfoist Fawr Primary School, Llanfoist
Lead Only areas
Llanfoist Cemetery, Abergavenny
Llangybi
St Cybi Avenue Play Area, Llangybi
Llantilio Pertholey
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, St David’s Rd, Abergavenny
Dan Y Deri Play Area, Abergavenny
Charles Crescent Play Area, Abergavenny
Llantilio Pertholey Primary school, Abergavenny
Mardy Park Play Area, Abergavenny
Mardy Park Playing Field, Abergavenny
Magor with Undy
Rockfield View Play Area, Undy
Cowleaze Play Area, Magor
Redwick Road Play Area, Magor
Windsor Park Play Area, Magor
Manor Chase Play Area, Undy
Windsor Drive Play Area, Magor
Kensington Park Play Area, Magor
Undy Football Club Play Area, Undy
Sycamore Terrace Play Area, Magor
Millfield Park Play Area, Magor
Yew Tree Close Play Area, Undy
Magor Church In Wales Primary School, Sycamore Terrace, Caldicot
Undy Primary School, 3 Pennyfarthing Lane, Undy
Lead Only areas
Sycamore Playing Field, Magor
Mitchel Troy
Mitchel Troy Play Area
Monmouth
Chippenham Mead Play Area Monmouth
Monnow Keep Play Area, Monmouth
Troy Gardens Play Area, Monmouth
Rockfield Estate Play Area, Monmouth
Tudor Road Play Area, Wyesham, Monmouth
Woodland View Play Area, Wyesham, Monmouth
Hendre Close Play Area, Monmouth
King’s Fee Play Area, Monmouth
Oaklands Drive Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth
Willow Drive Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth
Maple Drive Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth
Jordan Way Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth
Carbonne Close Play Area, Monmouth
Goldwire Lane Play Area, Monmouth
Cornpoppy Avenue Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth
Osbaston Road Play Area, Osbaston, Monmouth
Chippenham Mead Sports Pitches, Monmouth
Rockfield Estate Sports Pitch, Monmouth
Tudor Road Sports Pitch, Wyesham, Monmouth
Kymin View Primary School, Wyesham Road, Monmouth
Overmonnow Primary School, Rockfield Road, Monmouth
Osbaston Church in Wales School, Osbaston Road, Monmouth
Monmouth Comprehensive School and Leisure Centre, Monmouth
Harfleur Court Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth
Shrewsbury Avenue Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth
Kemble Road Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth
Lead Only areas
Monmouth Cemetery, Osbaston, Monmouth
Portskewett
Walker Flats Play Area, Sudbrook
Archbishop Rowan Williams Church in Wales School, Crick Road, Portskewett
Lead Only areas
Quest Field Play Area and Benches, Portskewett
Raglan
Prince Charles Road Play Area, Raglan
Raglan Church in Wales VC Primary School, Station Rd, Raglan
Rogiet
West Way Play Area, Rogiet
Yew Tree Rise Play Area, Rogiet
Barn Owl Road Play Area, Rogiet
Buzzard Close Play Area, Rogiet
Rogiet Recreation Ground, Sports Pitch
West Way, Multi Use Games Area, Rogiet
Rogiet Primary School
Poplar Close Play Area, Rogiet
St Arvans
King George’s Field Playground, St Arvans
Shirenewton
Shirenewton Play Area, Earlswood Road, Shirenewton
Shirenewton Primary School
Shirenewton, Playgroup Nature Garden
Skenfrith
Cross Ash Primary School
Trellech United
Llanishen Play Area, by village hall, Llanishen
Roman Park View Play Area, Trellech
Trellech Primary School, Trellech
Usk
Maryport Street Play Area, Usk
Trelawny Close Play Area, Usk
Silure View Play Area, Usk
Blestium Drive Play Area, Usk
Usk Church in Wales Primary School, Monmouth Road, Usk
Whitecastle
Lead Only areas
Llanvihangel Ystern Llewern Churchyard
Wye Valley
Old Station Play Area, Tintern
Holmfield Drive Play Area, Llandogo
Sylvan View Play Area, Tintern
Llandogo Primary school
This is so draconian – especially for a nation of alleged dog lovers. If you OWN a pitch or park then you can do what you want with it. If they are shared public areas that we all pay for then they should be available to all – not exclusive use for sports clubs. I know a tiny tiny minority do not pickup after their dogs and this is where the wrath should be focussed. Add bins, supply bags, CCTV the area, do the odd patrol, absolutely snitch on anyone who walks away etc. Just hate the resort to banning… Read more »