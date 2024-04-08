Full list of council’s dog walking restriction locations revealed

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

New powers being considered by a Gwent council could see dogs banned from some parks or have to be kept on a lead – with a map and list available for members of the public to view.

The new restrictions would see dogs banned from nearly all marked sports pitches in Monmouthshire, school grounds and play areas.

A consultation for the council found majority support for the restrictions with 64 per cent, or 330 of 517 completed questionnaires, backing the idea of introducing dog exclusion areas across the county.

The Dogs Trust, Kennel Club and RSPCA haven’t objected to the idea but say they should be kept to a minimum and have emphasised the need for dogs to be allowed daily exercise, including regular opportunities to walk and run.

The RSPCA has suggested a new order, that dog owners have to pick up their pet’s poo in any public space, that is also set to be introduced by the council reduces the need for a complete ban on dogs from marked sports pitches.

Exclusion areas

The council has listed 178 proposed dog exclusion areas and said it also received a petition signed by more than 130 households opposing the inclusion of Gilwern sports pitch as it said it isn’t currently used by a football team but mainly to exercise dogs.

The games areas which include the children’s play area, multi use games area, marked sports pitch and cycle track remain as as a proposed exclusion area but the recreation ground, including the skate park, is included as a dogs on leads area.

Llanelly Community Council that owns the land has said it recognises the need for local residents to exercise their dogs off lead and has indicated it will liaise with the county council to explore how a nearby field could be used by dog walkers.

There were also 30 objections to the inclusion of Magor Church In Wales School, Sports Field / Sycamore Playing Field as it is described as the last central secure area in Magor where dogs can be let off a lead.

The school grounds will be off limits to dogs but an agreement between the county council and Magor with Undy Community Council, from May 2016, specfiled Sycamore Playing Fields will be available for dog walking and it will be a lead only area.

Sudbrook Cricket Club near Caldicot was originally included as an exclusion area but has been removed as the club wants to manage access for dogs itself.

As well as bans from certain areas the council’s cabinet is being asked to agree to give council officers the power to demand any person in control of a dog puts it on a lead if it is considered “to be out of control or causing alarm or distress or to prevent a nuisance” and that anyone walking a dog must also have to carry a bag for its poo, and can produce a bag if requested.

The council’s cabinet will meet on Wednesday, April 10 when it could agree to introduce the new powers which would then come into force, for three years, from June 1.

Where dogs will be banned from in Monmouthshire

Abergavenny

Swan Meadows Play Area, Cross Street, Abergavenny

Waterside Play Area, Abergavenny

Bailey Park Play Area, Abergavenny

Union Road East Play Area, Abergavenny

Belgrave Park Play Area, Abergavenny

Maes Y Llarwydd Play Area, Abergavenny

Beaupreau Place Play Area, Abergavenny

Underhill Playing Field Play Area, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny

Rother Avenue Play Area, Abergavenny

Glan Gavenny Play Area, Abergavenny

Croesonen Gardens Play Area, Abergavenny

Bailey Park Sports Pitches, Abergavenny

Lower Meadow Sports Pitches, Abergavenny

King Henry VIII School and Leisure Centre, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny

Deri View Primary School, Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny

Cantref Primary School, Harold Rd Abergavenny

Our Lady and St Michael’s School, Pen y Pound Road, Abergavenny

Lead Only areas

Skate Park, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny

Old Hereford Road Cemetery, Abergavenny

Linda Vista Gardens, Tudor Street, Abergavenny

Abergavenny Castle, Castle Street, Abergavenny

Caerwent

Kilpale Close Play Area, Caerwent

Merton Green Play Area, Caerwent

Lawrence Crescent Play Area, Caerwent

Green Lane Farm Play Area, Ash Tree Road Caerwent

Trewen Sports Pitch and Play Area, Caerwent

Llanfair Discoed Playing Fields

Lead Only areas

Caerwent Playing Fields and Play Area at Village Hall

Caldicot

Spine Footpath Play Area off Margretts Way, Caldicot

Clos Ystwyth Play Area Caldicot

Birbeck Road Play Area, Caldicot

Heol Teifi Play Area, Caldicot

Rear of Neddern Court, Play Area, Caldicot

Caldicot Castle Country Park, Play Area, Caldicot

Clos Rheidol Play Area, Caldicot

Longfellow Road Play Area, Caldicot

Clos Alwen Play Area, Caldicot

Heol Towy Play Area, Caldicot

Heol Teifi Play Area, Caldicot

Oakley Close Play Area, Caldicot

Moorlands View Play Area, Caldicot

Railway View Play Area, Caldicot

George V Playing Fields Play Area, Caldicot

George V Playing Fields, Caldicot

Mill Lane pitches

Caldicot Castle, Football Club Sports Pitches, Caldicot

Caldicot Castle Country Park Lake (1)

Castle Park Primary School, Caldicot

Dewstow Primary School, Green Lane, Caldicot

Durand Primary School, Caldicot

Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin, Caldicot

Caldicot School and Leisure Centre

Lead Only areas

Caldicot Skate Park, Mill Lane

Caldicot Castle

Caldicot Castle Country Park Lake (2)

Chepstow

Bulwark Park Play Area, Bulwark Road, Chepstow

Meadow Walk play area, Chepstow

Penterry Park Play Area, Chepstow

Hardwick Avenue Play Area Chepstow

Castle Dell Park Play Area, Chepstow

Western Avenue Play Area, Bulwark, Chepstow

Rear of Larkfield Play Area, Chepstow

St Kingsmark Avenue Play Area, Chepstow

Summerhouse Lane Play Area, Chepstow

Garvey Close Play Area, Chepstow

Phoenix Drive Play Area, Chepstow

Woolpitch Wood Play Area (1), Chepstow

Wallwern Wood Play Area, Chepstow

Castle Wood Play Area, Chepstow

St Lawrence Park Play Area (1), Chepstow

St Lawrence Park Play Area (2), Chepstow

Alcove Wood Play Area, Chepstow

Woolpitch Wood Play Area (2), Chepstow

Bayfield Wood Close Play Area, Chepstow

Strongbow Road Play Area, Chepstow

Fishermans Walk Play Area, Bulwark, Chepstow

Chepstow Town AFC Sports Pitches, Larkfield Chepstow

Chepstow Rugby Club Sports Pitches, Western Avenue, Chepstow

Thornwell Football pitch, Chepstow

Hardwick Recreation Ground, Chepstow

Chepstow School and Leisure Centre

Pembroke Primary School, Fairfield Rd, Bulwark, Chepstow

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary, Bulwark Rd, Chepstow

The Dell Primary School, Welsh St, Chepstow

Thornwell Primary School, Thornwell Rd, Chepstow

Lead Only areas

Piggy’s Hill Skate Park, Bulwark Park, Bulwark, Chepstow

Chepstow Cemetery, Bulwark (both old and new sections)

Chepstow School and Leisure Centre Car Park

Crucorney

Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School, Wern Gifford, Pandy

Wern Gifford Play Area, Pandy

Devauden

Wesley Way Play Area, Devauden, Chepstow

Gobion Fawr

St David’s Crescent Play Area, Llanddewi Rhydderch

The Bungalows Play Area, The Bryn, Abergavenny

Lead Only areas

Llanvapley Sports Ground

Goetre Fawr

Goytre Recreation Ground and Play Area

Clos Telyn Play Area, Goytre

Goytre Fawr Primary School, School Lane, Penperlleni

Llanbadoc

Llanbadoc Island Play Area, Llanbadoc

Usk Island Play Area, Usk

Pocket Park Play Area, Little Mill

Glascoed Common Play Area, Glascoed, Usk

Cae Melin Play Area, Little Mill

Usk Island Sports Pitch, Usk

Llanelly

Clydach Recreation Ground Play Area

Llanelly Hill Playing Fields Play Area

Penllwyn Play Area, Llanelly Hill

Gilwern Recreation Ground Games Areas / Pump Track

Clydach AFC sports pitch

Gilwern Primary school

Lead Only areas

Llanelly Cemetery, Gilwern

Gilwern Recreation Ground and Skate Park

Clydach recreation ground

Llanfoist Fawr

Thomas Hill Close Play Area, Llanfoist

St Faith’s Close Play Area, Llanfoist

Maple Gardens Play Area, Govilon

King George V Field, Govilon

Centenary Field, Llanfoist

Owain Glyndwr Field, Llanellen

Llanfoist Fawr Primary School, Llanfoist

Lead Only areas

Llanfoist Cemetery, Abergavenny

Llangybi

St Cybi Avenue Play Area, Llangybi

Llantilio Pertholey

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, St David’s Rd, Abergavenny

Dan Y Deri Play Area, Abergavenny

Charles Crescent Play Area, Abergavenny

Llantilio Pertholey Primary school, Abergavenny

Mardy Park Play Area, Abergavenny

Mardy Park Playing Field, Abergavenny

Magor with Undy

Rockfield View Play Area, Undy

Cowleaze Play Area, Magor

Redwick Road Play Area, Magor

Windsor Park Play Area, Magor

Manor Chase Play Area, Undy

Windsor Drive Play Area, Magor

Kensington Park Play Area, Magor

Undy Football Club Play Area, Undy

Sycamore Terrace Play Area, Magor

Millfield Park Play Area, Magor

Yew Tree Close Play Area, Undy

Magor Church In Wales Primary School, Sycamore Terrace, Caldicot

Undy Primary School, 3 Pennyfarthing Lane, Undy

Lead Only areas

Sycamore Playing Field, Magor

Mitchel Troy

Mitchel Troy Play Area

Monmouth

Chippenham Mead Play Area Monmouth

Monnow Keep Play Area, Monmouth

Troy Gardens Play Area, Monmouth

Rockfield Estate Play Area, Monmouth

Tudor Road Play Area, Wyesham, Monmouth

Woodland View Play Area, Wyesham, Monmouth

Hendre Close Play Area, Monmouth

King’s Fee Play Area, Monmouth

Oaklands Drive Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth

Willow Drive Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth

Maple Drive Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth

Jordan Way Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth

Carbonne Close Play Area, Monmouth

Goldwire Lane Play Area, Monmouth

Cornpoppy Avenue Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth

Osbaston Road Play Area, Osbaston, Monmouth

Chippenham Mead Sports Pitches, Monmouth

Rockfield Estate Sports Pitch, Monmouth

Tudor Road Sports Pitch, Wyesham, Monmouth

Kymin View Primary School, Wyesham Road, Monmouth

Overmonnow Primary School, Rockfield Road, Monmouth

Osbaston Church in Wales School, Osbaston Road, Monmouth

Monmouth Comprehensive School and Leisure Centre, Monmouth

Harfleur Court Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth

Shrewsbury Avenue Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth

Kemble Road Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth

Lead Only areas

Monmouth Cemetery, Osbaston, Monmouth

Portskewett

Walker Flats Play Area, Sudbrook

Archbishop Rowan Williams Church in Wales School, Crick Road, Portskewett

Lead Only areas

Quest Field Play Area and Benches, Portskewett

Raglan

Prince Charles Road Play Area, Raglan

Raglan Church in Wales VC Primary School, Station Rd, Raglan

Rogiet

West Way Play Area, Rogiet

Yew Tree Rise Play Area, Rogiet

Barn Owl Road Play Area, Rogiet

Buzzard Close Play Area, Rogiet

Rogiet Recreation Ground, Sports Pitch

West Way, Multi Use Games Area, Rogiet

Rogiet Primary School

Poplar Close Play Area, Rogiet

St Arvans

King George’s Field Playground, St Arvans

Shirenewton

Shirenewton Play Area, Earlswood Road, Shirenewton

Shirenewton Primary School

Shirenewton, Playgroup Nature Garden

Skenfrith

Cross Ash Primary School

Trellech United

Llanishen Play Area, by village hall, Llanishen

Roman Park View Play Area, Trellech

Trellech Primary School, Trellech

Usk

Maryport Street Play Area, Usk

Trelawny Close Play Area, Usk

Silure View Play Area, Usk

Blestium Drive Play Area, Usk

Usk Church in Wales Primary School, Monmouth Road, Usk

Whitecastle

Lead Only areas

Llanvihangel Ystern Llewern Churchyard

Wye Valley

Old Station Play Area, Tintern

Holmfield Drive Play Area, Llandogo

Sylvan View Play Area, Tintern

Llandogo Primary school

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

