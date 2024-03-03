Funding announced for Wales’ marine, fisheries and aquaculture industry

£1 million of Welsh Government funding is being made available to the marine, fisheries and aquaculture industry in Wales.

The support, announced by Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths, comes from the Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme, with the application window for this funding now open.

The scheme aims to ensure environmentally and economically sustainable growth across the sector and help coastal communities prosper.

Equipment

The funding is available for a wide range of activities, including increasing the potential of aquaculture sites and equipment on vessels aimed at reducing emissions and increasing energy efficiency.

It can also support professional advice for businesses ranging from marine environment stainability to business and marketing strategies.

Applicants could also apply for funding for projects to carry out research on health safety and wellbeing needs for the sector.

The maximum grant award is £100,000, with the minimum grant award being £500. The application window closes on 10 May and successful applicants will be notified during July.

Rural payments Wales

Applicants must be registered with Rural Payments Wales (RPW) Online, where the application and claims processes can be found. Details of the scheme, including guidance, can be found on the Welsh Government’s website.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: “I am pleased to be able to make £1 million available to support our marine, fisheries and aquaculture industry.

“The Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme offers funding for a broad range of actions which can be vital in helping businesses to take advantage of opportunities and grow.”

