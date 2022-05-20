Funding announced to improve infrastructure at tourist locations across Wales

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has announced £2.9m of funding for small-scale infrastructure improvements in important tourism locations across Wales.

The support from the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics capital fund will be shared among 18 projects which will benefit both communities and visitors.

The fund will support projects to help alleviate pressure in areas that are seeing increased visitor numbers and will also support projects to improve accessibility to sites and projects that make their destinations more environmentally sustainable.

The Funding announced today will enable the completion of the Porthcawl Cycle Scheme, which will link the cycle route from Rest Bay, to Harbourside, and the Town Centre to Trecco Bay.

Access for wheelchair users will be improved at selected beaches in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, including walkways across the sand and portable changing structure with hoist and beach wheelchairs.

The project will also see boardwalk access installed at Poppit Sands and the creation of a new viewing platform, with an e-bike hire pilot scheme run in St David’s.

Flintshire

Amenities will be upgraded for both visitors and the local communities at Wepre Country Park and Greenfield Valley, two of Flintshire’s most popular heritage green spaces. Facilities will include improved toilet provision, including a Changing Places toilets and accessible play equipment.

Elsewhere, Gwynedd Council has secured funding to develop their Aros-fan project which will upgrade assets such as public car parks in 6 destinations across Gwynedd to develop a network of locations that will create ‘overnight’ parking and sleeping pitches throughout the year for motor homes.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “We’re very aware of the important part that local tourism amenities have on someone’s overall experience when on a day trip or on holiday. These facilities often go unnoticed, but they are an important part of people’s experiences when they visit Wales, while also benefit those who live in the area.

“The £2.9m in new funding I’m announcing today will go to projects which will help us make our destinations more accessible and more sustainable, and to grow tourism for the good of Wales.”

