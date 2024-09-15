Funding awarded for improvements to popular park

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Funding of £10,000 has been awarded by a council for a series of improvements to be made to a popular local park this month.

The decision to award the cash to Glynneath Town Council was approved by members at a monthly cabinet meeting held on September 11, 2024.

It will go towards a wider project expected to be worth more than £800,000, to transform Glynneath Miners Welfare Park into a “destination park” by “building on the potential of existing facilities, and adding new ones which will serve the community for generations to come.”

The funding is part of Neath Port Talbot Council’s Community Councils Minor Projects Scheme which is designed to help local community councils in carrying out minor capital projects.

“Much valued”

The first of the several phase Glynneath project will see the conversion of a former bowling green in the park into what is described as a “a bold, visionary and out of the ordinary play and learning space for children from pre-school age, up to age 11.”

It will also include the refurbishment of three of the existing tennis courts, with a fourth being converted into a multi-use games area or MUGA, with lines marked for 5 aside football, netball and hockey.

The application from the local town council which spoke of the refurbishment works said: “The Welfare Park has not seen any major investment in 30+ years. It no longer serves the needs of the community, yet our consultation exercises reveal that it is a much valued facility, and its improvement is the ‘top priority’ for residents.

“As a Town Council we feel it is our duty to bring this facility back from the brink, providing amenities that enrich and enhance the local environment and guarantee longevity for future generations.”

A second application was also approved at the meeting to go to Onllwyn Community Council in order to help develop an outdoor toddler and family area and playground on Roman Road, Banwen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

