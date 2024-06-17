Funding awarded for project to develop floating offshore wind platforms made from Welsh steel

A project to develop floating offshore wind platforms in the Celtic Sea, made from Welsh steel, has been awarded a £1m innovation contract.

The Launchpad project, led by Swansea’s Marine Power Systems (MPS), is a collaboration with Tata Steel UK, Swansea University, ABP and engineering and fabrication company, Ledwood Engineering.

The funding is for the development of low CO2 steels strip steel floating platforms using steel manufactured in Port Talbot.

The project also aims to ensure that the material sourcing, fabrication, manufacture, and product deployment is maximised through local supply chains.

Optimise

Graham Foster, MPS Chief Technology Officer said: “We are confident that through this project we will be able to optimise our platform design to increase the amount of local, low CO2 steel used for each platform from around 10% to over 50% – that could be as much as 50,000 tonnes of steel each year, based on ongoing supply into Celtic Sea floating wind projects.”

“With the deployment of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea becoming a reality, the time is absolutely right to work with local supply chain partners and top research establishments to optimise the detailed design of our technology and maximise its deliverability.”

Tata Steel UK’s CEO Rajesh Nair added: “We have a vision for our future low CO2 steels to be at the centre of a green industrial hub here in south Wales. Collaborations with industrial partners such as MPS demonstrate the huge potential benefits of producing green steels as well as providing security for local supply chains and the communities that surround us.”

Structural efficiency

The key aim of the project is to optimise the structural efficiency of MPS’s floating offshore wind platform, PelaFlex, paying particular attention to the challenging environment in the Celtic Sea whilst minimising both the cost of materials and deployment.

Swansea University will provide design input by applying the latest developments in structural design modelling, and Ledwood, based in Pembrokeshire, will provide feedback that will help maximise the extent to which fabrication can be supported from local suppliers.

Input from Associated British Ports and the Port of Milford Haven will ensure that the platform can be assembled and deployed from those locations whilst minimising the investment required to do so.

