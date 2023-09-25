Funding boost for Carmarthenshire tourism projects

Two projects in Carmarthenshire have received support from the Welsh Government’s £5m Brilliant Basics Fund to help improve the holiday experience for tourists to the county.

£224,000 of funding, on a total project investment worth £280,000, has been awarded to the council to improve Llansteffan Car Park.

Carmarthenshire Museum has also been awarded £264,000, on a total project investment worth £330,000, to carry out the second phase of improvements at the historic attraction in Abergwili, on the outskirts of Carmarthen.

The museum is currently exhibiting the masterpiece painting, Tobias and the Angel by Andrea del Verrocchio.

The funding will be invested in the car park and visitor enhancements, to improve capacity and accessibility.

Tourism has made a significant contribution to the local economy over recent years, and according to new figures compiled by the county council contributed £596.51 million last year.

In 2022 the county attracted over 3.46 million visitors, equating to over 7.19 million tourist days, with 1.17 million people staying overnight in one of the 1,250 establishments catering to visitors.

The tourism industry now employs 6,652 people in Carmarthenshire, and its economic impact has grown 66% since 2011, from £358.89 million to £596.5 million in 2022.

Unique

Councillor Hazel Evans, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism for Carmarthenshire County Council said: “There is a great deal of hard work taking place across our county to not only attract visitors to this unique and wonderful part of Wales but also to make them want to return here on future holidays.

“Carmarthenshire’s tourism industry provides jobs for local people and supports local businesses; therefore, I’m delighted that the County Council has secured Welsh Government funding to enhance the visitor attractions at Llansteffan and Carmarthenshire Museum.”

Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden said: “The projects supported through the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics fund make a real difference.

“Local tourism amenities have a big part to play in making a trip a memorable one. These facilities often go unnoticed, but they are an important part of a visitor’s experience and also benefit those who live in the area.”

