Funding cut to victim support services will be devastating, says charity

A victims’ charity has branded an “unprecedented” cut to funding from the UK Government as “devastating” and warned the move will leave some people without crucial support.

Victim Support, which helps people across England and Wales, said the 4.2% reduction is “unfathomable” given the Government’s vow to halve violence against women and girls.

The funding cut is to core police and crime commissioner budgets and will take effect from April next year.

Ringfenced funding

The Ministry of Justice has said there is ringfenced funding to support victims of domestic abuse, and pointed to the separate Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Fund (RASASF), which will receive £21 million for the 25-26 financial year.

But Victim Support said those who have endured domestic abuse and sexual violence could still be left without vital support as some of the core funding – which is not ringfenced – is often used to support victims of these crimes.

‘Difficult decisions’

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones said the Government has had to “make difficult decisions to ensure we can deliver the justice victims deserve”.

She said: “This Government inherited a criminal justice system under immense pressure and a black hole in the nation’s finances.

“We must now make difficult decisions to ensure we can deliver the justice victims deserve, through our courts and across the system.

“By protecting our support for victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse, we are ensuring help is available to survivors of these awful crimes as they seek to rebuild their lives.”

Victim Support said charities are already facing strained finances because of the rise in employer national insurance contributions announced in the October Budget.

‘Unprecedented’

Katie Kempen, chief executive at Victim Support, said: “This unprecedented cut to victims’ services funding, combined with the increase in national insurance contributions, is devastating for our services.

“Unless this decision is reversed, the stark reality is that people who have experienced the shock and trauma of crime, including domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors, will have to go without vital support.

“The timing could not be worse. Faith in the police is at rock bottom, court delays are at record levels, and many victims are fast losing faith in the criminal justice system altogether. Support services like ours are a lifeline.

“Given the Government’s commitments to halving serious violence and halving violence against women and girls, it seems unfathomable that they would cut funding to the very services that support them.

“The Government must honour their manifesto commitments by immediately reversing this cut and instead increase the victims’ services grant to cover national insurance rises.”

