Funding given to community councils for three new projects

Lewis Smith – Local Democracy Reporter

Funding worth almost £40,000 from a county council has been awarded to local town councils in the area for the 2024-25 financial year.

Bridgend County Borough Council’s Town and Community Council fund, which allocates funding to local councils from a pot of over £200,000, prioritises applications that could improve the environment as well as benefiting local communities.

It will see a total of £38,124.50 given out this year towards three separate community projects taking place across the borough in the Garw Valley, Brackla, and Coity Higher.

The first successful bid worth £13,500 will go to Coity Higher Community Council in order for them to install all-weather surfacing at Coity Play Park.

Partnership

Additionally £14,600 will be given to Garw Valley Community Council to be put towards re-focusing Parc Calon Lan as a green initiative hub while a further £10,000 will go to Brackla Community Council for an urban tree-planting scheme around the area.

Speaking after the awarding of the funds Cllr John Spanswick said: “This is a great opportunity and this is what we’ve been talking about for years in working in partnership with town and community councils.”

Officers added that a later round of funds will now be opened this year, with submissions due towards the end of August 2024, to help those who were not successful this time round in getting funding for planned projects.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

