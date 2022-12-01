Fundraiser launched for Wales fan from Llanelli who died following team at World Cup

A fundraiser has been launched for a second Wales fan who died following the team to Qatar.

Grandfather Robert Lewis from Llanelli passed away while staying in Egypt with his son Dean.

He had flown into Qatar for the Wales v USA match last week and had been planning to fly back for Wales v England.

His death came after that of Kevin Davies, from Pembrokeshire, who died in Doha last Friday following Wales’s match against Iran.

The fundraiser for Robert Lewis, which aims to pay his funeral costs, has already raised £2,700 since being launched yesterday.

Donna Bowen, who set up the fundraiser, said: ” As most of you are aware a great man, Robert Lewis, sadly passed away in Egypt this week whilst being away with one of his sons, Dean.

“They were there to watch Wales in the World Cup, something that Rob was very excited about as anyone that knew him, would’ve known that Rob was a big supporter of the football.

“He has supported Wales and Cardiff City since a young age and enjoyed taking both of his boys to the games over the years. When Rob had both sons and they themselves became interested in football, he used to take them both to training and then also trained them himself as a manager of under 16s, youth and reserve teams with Evans & Williams FC.

“Four months ago, Rob became a Grandad to Greg and Jess’s son, Miles. He honestly idolised Miles in such a short space of time and had so many things planned with him in the future.”

‘Love’

Robert Lewis’ death follows that of Kevin Davies, who was rushed to Hamad General Hospital in Doha after falling ill before Wales’ match against Iran.

Fan Embassy Wales paid tribute to both men on Twitter, saying that their passing was “very difficult and so sad. May they rest in peace.”

Dafydd Iwan was among those who had earlier paid tribute to Kevin Davies.

Mr Iwan wrote a tribute in Welsh on Twitter, which translates as: “Very sad to hear today about the death of Kevin.

“A heartfelt Welshman, and one of the dearest.

“I will remember his smile forever, the incandescent smile I saw here in Doha the day before he died.

“Much love to his family in their longing.”

