Fundraiser launched to keep rare Bronze Age treasure in Ceredigion

A fundraiser has been launched to keep a nationally important hoard of Bronze Age metalwork in Ceredigion.

The find of more than 50 bronze tools, weapons and body ornaments was made by metal detectorists Craig Hearne and Kieran Slade in Llangeitho in 2020.

It was subsequently declared as treasure by a coroner under the Treasure Act, and Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth has been offered the opportunity to purchase the hoard for the sum of £4,200.

Friends of Ceredigion Museum are now raising the funds necessary to ensure that the treasure remains in the county.

Bronze Age hoards are exceptionally rare in Ceredigion, where only two vague historical accounts of finds had previously been registered.

The new discovery offers important new understanding of the styles and metalworking traditions in Ceredigion around 3,000 years ago.

The burial of the hoard represents a considerable gathering of people, choosing to gift their prized bronze objects into the ground, probably as an expression of deep held religious beliefs.

The location of the find was investigated by Dyfed Archaeological Trust soon after it was reported as treasure, with emergency funding provided by Cadw.

Carrie Canham, Ceredigion Museum curator, said: “We’re very excited at the prospect of keeping these unique and hugely important finds in Ceredigion.

“The hoard offers an important opportunity to glean more information about our prehistoric ancestors and we congratulate the Friends of Ceredigion Museum on their tireless efforts to keep this unique treasure in Ceredigion.”

Bronwen Morgan, Friends of Ceredigion Museum president, said: “This is exciting news about a unique and rare discovery from the Bronze Age in Ceredigion. It is a treasure in the true sense of the word, and we are anxious to keep it in Ceredigion.

“We will do all that we can as Friends of Ceredigion Museum to raise the funds to ensure that we and the generations to come can preserve, see and appreciate our heritage in Ceredigion. These items have been in Ceredigion for about 3,000 years and we will now try and make sure that they remain here.”

