Fundraiser nets over £3.5k for Wrexham star Paul Mullin’s autism charity

Over £3.5k has been raised for a local autism charity following a fund-raising collaboration between Wrexham fanzine Fearless in Devotion (FiD) and the football club’s superstar striker Paul Mullin.

The fanzine produced a set of A4 and A3 prints capturing the club’s goal machine celebrating Wrexham’s promotion from the National League in front of the adoring Racecourse fans following the 3-1 home win over Boreham Wood.

Working alongside Jordan Birchall, the supporter who took the original photo, the initial run of 300 unsigned prints saw the equivalent percentage of Paul Mullin’s league goals this season (38%) donated to the Autism charity.

More than £1k was raised for Your Space (£1,439.74) from these sales alone – a charity which Mullin is patron of after his young son, Albi, was diagnosed as autistic earlier this year.

That total was then smashed when a limited number of A4 and A3 prints (38 each) signed by the Wrexham star sold out in less than an hour – with 100% of all profits, just over £2k, going to the charity.

He also spoke exclusively about the iconic image as well as Your Space in an exclusive interview for the latest issue of Fearless in Devotion, which is available to buy online from Fearless.Wales.

Regret

On his work with Your Space, Paul said: “I had no idea what autism was until I had Albi and that’s something I regret because more should be known, and it is something I am now striving to make people understand a bit more.

“The work they do is phenomenal and to be able to give children a place to play, somewhere to enjoy, progress and develop in a non-judgemental environment is brilliant to see.”

Charlotte Roberts, Your Space Trustee added: “All of us at Your Space are amazed at how quickly the signed prints sold out and the total amount raised is unbelievable. It will really make a difference.”

Fearless in Devotion’s Managing Editor Blake Welton said: “Everyone at FiD has been totally overwhelmed by how well received this fundraising campaign has been,

“FiD is run by a number of supporters with the aim to not only create an authentic Wrexham fan-led outlet but also give back to the football community it serves.

“This fundraiser typifies this ethos and we hope it is the first of many initiatives we can do moving forward.”

To find out more about Your Space, call 01978 856859 or email admin@yourspacemarches.co.uk

Children do not need a diagnosis of Autism to access Your Space services

