Fundraisers ‘humbled’ after vandalised Mwnt church hits £20k target after only three days

An iconic chapel in Ceredigion vandalised before Christmas has sailed past a £20k fundraising target for repairs after only three days.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating after Capel y Grog (the Church of the Holy Cross) as found to have been damaged inside and out, including smashed windows.

Local Cllr Clive Davies said that he was working with police to find new ways to protect the church from vandalism after it was targeted on 2 December and on 20 December.

Responding to hitting the 20k target, Clive Davies said that it was the “perfect start to 2022”. The fundraiser can be found here.

“We’re humbled by the response from across the local community, businesses and also through the power of social media across Wales, the UK and globally,” he said.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated, shared and have offered further support which will be followed up once the church members meet in the weeks ahead. Also thank you for sharing your thoughts and experience of visiting or using the church

“Future security sadly is also something we will be discussing and again thank you for the numerous suggestions and support. This peaceful church which many use for quiet contemplation needs to be open but kept safe.”

Responding to the vandalism last week he said that he had already received some donations offered to the church trustees but wanted to open the fundraising effort to anyone that wanted to contribute “to help with the generosity shown not only by those locally but from all parts of the UK and beyond”.

After opening on 1 January, a flurry of donations followed, including over £20,000 raised in under 48 hours. The total was over £21,000 at the time of writing.

Members of the Ceredigion church had earlier said they were “overwhelmed” by the response.