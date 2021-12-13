Fundraising target ‘surpassed’ in bid to resurrect community pub supported by Rhys Ifans and Matthew Rhys

A bid to resurrect a community pub in Ceredigion supported by Rhys Ifans and Mattew Rhys has “surpassed” its fundraising target.

The Vale of Aeron, in Ystrad Aeron, near Felinfach, Ceredigion, have raised more than the £330,000 needed to buy the pub and reopen it as a community-owned public house and co-operative.

The fundraising venture which launched back in August said that they had overshot their initial fundraising target.

“Thanks to a huge team effort from the whole community, we’ve managed to surpass our target of £330,000 to buy the Vale of Aeron!” they announced.

“Thank you, all 600+ of you, so much for believing this would be possible.”

They said that the final figure would be “announced soon” because the Treasurer was still rotting up the incoming forms.

Wel nefi banans, ni wedi neud hi! 🙌 Mae cymuned Dyffryn Aeron wedi croesi’r targed – a bydd swn joio i’w glywed to yn y Vale yn glou! Diolch o galon i *bob un* sydd wedi neud hyn yn bosib, y 600 a mwy ohonoch chi.

The campaign had set a target of raising £330,000 through shares by December 12. Each share costs £1, with the minimum shareholding set at £200 and the maximum shareholding set at £30,000.

Every shareholder automatically became a Member of the Society, which gave them a say in how the pub is run. Each member had one vote, no matter how many shares they bought.

In an earlier video that was shared on the Menter Tafarn y Vale Facebook page, actor Rhys Ifans had said: “I have just bought shares in the Vale pub in the the vale of Aeron.

“If you want to do the same thing, go to www.tafarn.cymru, and do what you can, give what you can to save this wonderful pub. I might see you there!”

In a post on Twitter, Matthew Rhys said: “I’ve just bought shares in a pub that Dylan Thomas used to frequent… Should you wish to do the same… @TafarnYVale”

The initiative follows in the footsteps of a community enterprise to buy the old Ty’n Llan pub in the village of Llandwrog, Gwynedd, which was also backed by Rhys Ifans. It was able to reach its fundraising target of £458,400.