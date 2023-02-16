Funeral held for wife of Mark Drakeford

The funeral of Clare Drakeford was held today in Cardiff after she died suddenly last month at the age of 71.

Senior politicians gathered alongside Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford at a private ceremony at the Thornhill crematorium on Thursday morning.

The First Minister arrived with family and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies and presiding officer Elin Jones were all in attendance.

Former Wales FM Carwyn Jones also attended alongside Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds and other Labour front benchers.

In a Tweet following the funeral, Mr Drakeford said: “The past weeks have been incredibly difficult for our family, but I’m grateful for the many kind words of support we have received.

“Diolch o galon i chi gyd.”

The post included a black and white photo of Mark Drakeford holding hands with his late wife and commenting for the post was turned off.

Mr Drakeford and his wife, who were married in 1977, have three adult children together and following Clare Drakeford’s death politicians across the country expressed their sympathies.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on Twitter: “Incredibly sad to hear about the sudden death of Clare Drakeford.

“I know how committed Mark and Clare were to each other. I can’t imagine the pain Mark and his family will now be feeling.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to them.”

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said she was sending Mr Drakeford “love and strength” following the news.

“My thoughts are with Mark and his family at this terribly sad time,” Ms Sturgeon tweeted.

“On the occasions I met Clare it was obvious how strong the bond between her and Mark was, and I can only imagine the depth of grief he is feeling. Sending him love and strength.”

