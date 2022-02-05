Furniture firm apologises for Welsh language sign blunder

A furniture firm has apologised for Welsh language spelling blunder on one of its signs.

Oak Furnitureland misspelled croeso, the Welsh word for welcome, on a sign about the entrance of one of its stores.

The error was spotted by PR consultant, Balint Brunner, from Bangor, who took to social media to criticise the company.

He also posted a photo of the mistake, which was tagged with the location of Llandudno.

He said:

I rarely call out brands for their embarrassing typos but @OFLoakfurniture, beth ddigwyddodd yma? You used ONE Welsh word above your front door and managed to get it written, designed, printed & fitted without anyone checking the spelling – in a county where 46% understand Welsh? pic.twitter.com/zvATQzTJwS — Balint Brunner (@balintbrunner) February 4, 2022

Oak Furnitureland said: “Hello Balint, I do sincerely apologise for this. Please can you DM us so we can take some additional information to look into this?”

