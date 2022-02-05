Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Furniture firm apologises for Welsh language sign blunder

05 Feb 2022 1 minute Read

A furniture firm has apologised for Welsh language spelling blunder on one of its signs.

Oak Furnitureland misspelled croeso, the Welsh word for welcome, on a sign about the entrance of one of its stores.

The error was spotted by PR consultant, Balint Brunner, from Bangor, who took to social media to criticise the company.

He also posted a photo of the mistake, which was tagged with the location of Llandudno.

He said:

Oak Furnitureland said: “Hello Balint, I do sincerely apologise for this. Please can you DM us so we can take some additional information to look into this?”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.