Further disruption expected as strong winds continue in wake of Storm Darragh

A fresh yellow Met Office wind warning came into force across Wales and much of England at 6am on Sunday.

Winds could reach 70mph around coasts during the morning after gusts in excess of 90 miles an hour were recorded on Saturday. Northern Ireland was exposed to wind gusts of up to 80mph overnight.

The Met Office recorded wind gusts of up to 93mph on Saturday morning in Capel Curig in north Wales, with 92mph reached in Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula.Winds in other parts of Wales topped 80mph.

The storm caused serious damage to Llandudno Pier on Saturday as it battered the Welsh coast.

It’s feared the popular tourist attraction could face a lengthy period out of commission after suffering damage estimated at hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The Met office has warned of further travel disruption and says power cuts are likely until 6pm.

Thousands of people were left without power in Wales on Saturday and millions were warned to stay indoors.

National Resources Wales has issued 21 flood warnings and 36 flood alerts and has also confirmed that all of its trails have been closed today.

Alert

The Government’s “risk to life” alert came into effect at 1am on Saturday and was sent to people within the area covered by the Met Office’s rare red warning for wind in parts of Wales and south-west England.

Energy Networks Association said 259,000 customers across England, Scotland and Wales were without power as of Saturday evening.

It said that 80% of homes affected by the storm have now been reconnected.

