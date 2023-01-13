Further flooding possible as Wales braces for heavy rain

More heavy rain is forecast for Wales overnight and into Saturday which could bring further flooding.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is warning people to be prepared as areas of south Wales are already feeling the impacts of recent heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain is expected across most of the country throughout Friday night (13 January) into Saturday, and surface water flooding is likely to cause further disruption.

South and south east Wales, where the ground is already saturated and flood water remains high are at most risk of further flooding.

NRW is asking people to check their risk of surface water flooding via a postcode checker on their website and to make the appropriate preparations.

With river levels still very high and ground already saturated following weeks of rain, the risk of flooding from rivers is also heightened as waters are likely to rise quickly.

Flood warnings

NRW staff are monitoring forecasts and rainfall predictions, ready to send flood warnings if rivers reach trigger levels.

Officers are also out in communities across Wales, working alongside local authorities, checking defences and making sure any drainage grids and screens are clear, to reduce the risk to people and their homes.

Kelly McLauchlan, Duty Tactical Manager Wales at NRW, said: “While heavy rain will fall right across Wales overnight, there is potential for the heaviest rainfall to impact south Wales again – including those areas that have experienced impacts of flooding over recent days.

“With rivers already swollen and with the ground so wet, we expect to see many flood alerts and warnings issued if rivers reach trigger levels again.

“We also want to remind people not to drive or walk through flood waters – you don’t know what lies beneath. Keep an eye on weather forecasts and visit our website for latest information on the flood warnings. You can find practical advice on flooding on our website too.”

