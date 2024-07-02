Further support announced to boost new curriculum roll out

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle has announced the Welsh Government will introduce new easy to access support to help the roll out of new curriculum.

The support announced today (2 July) will include national collaboration to develop common approaches across the profession, simplifying the process of curriculum design and evaluation, tools and templates to plan learning, clearer expectations for teaching and learning and sharing examples of curriculum design and best practice.

It will also put revised Literacy and Numeracy and Digital Competence Frameworks on a statutory footing to provide clear expectations for these critical skills.

The Welsh Government says that a sustained improvement in educational attainment is a top priority it, with the new Curriculum for Wales central to raising standards and providing a broad and balanced education.

The Curriculum for Wales is now being taught in all schools and settings up to and including year 8, with year 9 following from this September.

All year groups will be learning through the Curriculum for Wales from September 2026.

Progress

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “Over the last few months, I have visited schools and met with our education workforce to see the Curriculum for Wales in action.

“I have seen first-hand how effectively the new curriculum is being delivered in some schools But whilst the impact and progress is evident it was clear more support was needed.

“I have listened to these concerns and today I have outlined what further support will be made available to help design and deliver the new curriculum successfully across the whole of Wales.

“This support will be clear, simple and shaped by the profession. It will provide schools with more consistency and be focused on the issues raised by the teaching workforce.

“This is about ensuring a common foundation for all schools, without imposing a ceiling on their creativity or innovation, so all learners can thrive.”

