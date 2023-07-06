Further works confirmed for Menai Suspension Bridge

A major programme of repairs to the Menai Suspension Bridge will commence in September with the work expected to last for up to 18 months.

New permanent hangers will be installed on the Grade I listed structure, following a period of development and testing, as well as extensive paint work to the exterior of the bridge.

During the latest round of repairs, a traffic management scheme and single lane operation will be in place while the work is carried out by the Spencer Group, overseen by UK Highways A55 Limited and the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government said the start date (September 4) has been chosen to minimise disruption over the summer holidays and work is expected to be completed the end of summer 2025.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, Leader of Plaid Cymru and Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn said he was “incredibly disappointed” at the timescale of the work and said the impact on the local community and bridge users will be “significant”.

Mr Iorwerth said: “We’ve already seen how devastating the impact was on local businesses in Menai Bridge in my constituency when the bridge was closed suddenly last October, and my priority now will be to lobby Government to bring down the timescales significantly, and to ensure that all possible mitigating measures are put in place to help traffic flow. That should include considering if further business support is required for this period from September.

“We know too well what the knock-on effects are of having disruption on our bridges. There is a clear lack of resilience in our Menai crossing infrastructure and our recent experiences have proven just how vulnerable our infrastructure is.

“That’s why I’m clear that we need a more robust crossing, and the solution is to dual the Britannia crossing, or in other words to erect a third crossing. In the interim, I’ll continue to lobby the Minister to introduce a peak flow traffic system on the Britannia, potentially using a so-called zipper system that I’ve previously outlined.”

Disruption

The Welsh Government said the programme of works will not mean full closure of the bridge and traffic management will be implemented to reduce disruption to local residents.

Deputy Climate Change Minister with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said: “Every effort is being made to minimise further disruption to communities on both sides of the bridge and we appreciate the patience they have shown.

“To make sure this special bridge can continue to serve us into its 200th year we need to make sure the restoration is given the time it needs. We will continue to work with all partners, including emergency services, to minimise disruption and get this work completed as quickly and as safely as possible.”

“Today’s announcement follows the installation of temporary hangers earlier this year. In order to meet the deadline, the programme will continue during holiday periods, including Easter, school half terms and the summer holidays. This will minimise the impact of weather delays on the programme.

“Working hours are set at 7am to 7pm on weekdays and lane closures will apply. Only one lane will be closed during working hours. The traffic lights will also be manually operated during peak periods to ensure traffic flows as efficiently as possible while the works take place.”

