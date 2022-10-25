Future Labour UK Government will ensure devolution can’t be rolled back, says Drakeford

A future UK Government will make sure that devolution can’t be rolled back, Mark Drakeford has said.

Answering a question by Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, he said that a report on the constitutional future of the UK by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown had found “practical ways” of ensuring devolution couldn’t be overruled.

Adam Price had said that an unelected Prime Minister in Rishi Sunak had “supremacy” over the wish of the Welsh public who had twice voted for devolution.

But Mark Drakeford said that after the next election “there will be an opportunity I hope for an incoming Labour government to do exactly what Adam Price has said, to entrench devolution”.

“So they cannot be rolled back in the way that we have seen since 2019,” he said.

“I think there are a series of practical ways in which that can be done and when the Gordon Brown report on the future arrangements of the United Kingdom is published, I think we will see a number of those practical ideas.

“I’m not going to rehearse them this afternoon necessarily, but they are there.

“They are there in ways in the guarantee that the things that have been endorsed in referendums by people in Wales can be delivered without the risk that they’re always under pressure being rolled back.”

‘Pendulum’

Adam Price had said that there was an “unanswerable case” for a General Election.

“But the truth is that the Prime Minister’s Sunak is free to ignore that as he is free to ignore you and the UK Constitution concentrates huge power in the hands of the PM which explains the mess,” he said.

“The doctrine of Westminster supremacy means the new prime minister is free to repeal any act of the Senedd and revoke any power even though he has no mandate to do so sitting up here in Wales.

“Now, the political pendulum may swing at the next election whenever it comes. But how can we stop being in exactly the same position in the years to come? When the pendulum swings back?

“How do you propose an incoming Labour government would entrench our Welsh democracy in a political system where Westminster reigns supreme?”

