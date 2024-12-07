Future of historic park building to be decided under new rules

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council has explained how it will determine the future of a much-loved historic building which has been lying empty for years.

Just over three years ago, Roath Park House in the city park looked set to be turned into a cafe and cookery school.

However, the project was dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic. The current holding costs of the build are about £14,000 a year.

Assets

More recently, Cardiff Council said it is setting up new arrangements for the way decisions are made about assets held in trust, like land and buildings.

At a full council meeting of Cardiff Council on Thursday, November 28, one of the ward members for Penylan, Cllr Jon Shimmin, submitted a written question about Roath Park House.

He asked: “Could an update please be provided for the Park House in Roath Pleasure Gardens? What is its current status, cost to the council and future plans?”

Proposal

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for investment and development, Cllr Russell Goodway responded: “The councillor will appreciate that a proposal to dispose of the building was included in the 2022-23 Annual Property Plan.

“However, following the adoption of a revised approach to the management of Trust matters as set out in the report considered by cabinet at its meeting on March 21, the future use of the property will be determined via the newly-established governance processes and in line with the objectives of the trust.

“The current holding costs of the building amount to some £14,000 per annum.”

In April, Cardiff Council approved plans to change the way it makes decisions related to charities of which it is a trustee.

Trust committees

This will involve setting up two trust committees with the intention of making sure decisions are made in the best interest of those trusts.

A council spokesperson said: “The council has been putting in place new arrangements around the use of assets, such as Roath Park House, which are held in trust.

“Once these arrangements are finalised it will enable the council to bring forward use of Roath Park House in the near future.”

Roath Park House, built in 1897, was the official residence for the parks superintendent, a role later known as chief parks officer.

The building ceased to be the official residence of the director of parks in 1975 and was later occupied by other members of the parks department.

By the early 1980s it had ceased to be used as accommodation and was suffering from serious dampness.

Before the plans for a cafe and cooking school were approved, Cardiff Council renovated the Victorian building at a reported cost of £575,000.

