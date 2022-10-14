Future of three south Wales schools to be decided next week

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

The future of three Bridgend schools is set to be decided next week, as the local council meets to discuss plans regarding its new school modernisation programme.

The monthly cabinet meeting that takes place next week on October 18, will see council bosses decide on proposals for the enlargement or re-location of three local schools in the borough – Coety Primary School, Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Ogwr, and Heronsbridge School.

After a consultation process members will first have to decide on whether or not to proceed with a proposed enlargement at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Ogwr, with proposals to relocate the existing school to a new building on land off Ffordd Cadfan, located just 0.2 miles from the existing site in Brackla.

Officers said this new site would create additional opportunities for more learners to access a Welsh- medium education, as well as increasing the capacity from 378 to 525 for learners aged between 4 and 11 years.

Members will also have to decide if they are to start a statutory consultation process with regards to expanding Coety Primary School, with the aim of increasing places for pupils aged between 4 and 11 years from 420 to 525.

The proposed enlargement would also result in an increase in nursery provision at the school, increasing the capacity to 88 full-time equivalent places, and would help to facilitate more local children as housing has been constructed at the nearby Parc Derwen.

Statutory notice

Also on the agenda is the outcome of the Heronsbridge School statutory notice, which was launched following proposals to move the school from its current location in Ewenny Road to a new site approximately one mile away on Island Farm.

Benefits of this proposal, says the council, could include an increased number of places for pupils with additional learning needs, as well as the introduction of new facilities such as a swimming pool, library, running track and coffee shop.

Speaking during the consultation, Heronsbridge headteacher Jeremy Evans said even though change was scary it was still a very exciting opportunity for them moving forward.

He said: “The current Heronsbridge School building has served Bridgend well. The building will stand the test of time, but it is not 100% suitable for the pupils we have here right now.

“I want to take the values, ethos and culture that we have here to the new school. I want to take all the facilities to the new school. I want warm, dry, safe classrooms and big corridors where pupils can move around safely. I want to ensure we get the best of everything. Change is scary, but this opportunity is exciting.”

Decisions on the schools will now be made at the council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday, October 18.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

