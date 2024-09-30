FUW urges farmers to be vigilant as first case of Bluetongue is confirmed in Wales

Farmers have been urged to be vigilant and mindful when purchasing and selling livestock as the first case of the Bluetongue virus is confirmed in Wales.

A case of BTV-3 was reported on Friday (27 September) after surveillance testing identified the virus in three sheep that had moved to Gwynedd from the east of England.

At present, a BTV-3 Restricted Zone has been imposed upon much of the east side of England, due to BTV actively circulating in the midge population.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) President Ian Rickman said: “This concerning situation highlights the need for all farmers to be aware of the risks of sourcing livestock from areas at risk of Bluetongue, especially as the season for selling and purchasing breeding stock is in full swing.”

“Precautions must be taken if you intend to purchase livestock from areas that border the Restricted Zone, in the east of England, due to the fluid movement of the small flies, midges, that carry BTV-3.”

Precautions

BTV is a disease that by law needs to be reported to government officials via veterinary practices.

It affects livestock such as sheep and cattle and is spread by biting midges, carrying the virus from one animal to another. It does not affect people or food safety.

The virus causes fever, crusting and ulcers around the nose and mouth, swollen head and lameness, and in extreme cases it causes abortions and death.

However, some of these signs are not always present.

Mr Rickman said: “It is important to note that the Bluetongue Virus does not affect people or the safety of meat and dairy products.

“As an industry, we need to be vigilant to the role that we play in preventing the spreading of this virus, especially in areas that are currently free from disease.

“We need to be mindful when sourcing our livestock, understanding that the virus is spread by midges but can also be transmitted through infected semen and embryos, and raising awareness of the clinical signs of infection in our animals.”

