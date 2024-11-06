Gang of drinkers outside Town Hall accused of intimidating locals

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Anti-social behaviour outside a town hall is leaving locals feeling intimidated.

Groups are allegedly drinking and using drugs outside Llandudno’s Town Hall on Lloyd Street.

The alleged behaviour, which includes the consumption of alcohol and arguing in the street, is said to be intimidating locals.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands Conwy Council staff are in regular contact with the police due to frequent anti-social behaviour around the council building.

Altercation

One 36-year-old dad said he witnessed two men in an altercation in October, before one of the men started allegedly kicking a shop window.

“The men were squaring up to each other and shouting abuse,” he said.

“They were both obviously drunk, despite it being relatively early in the evening.

“They are there regularly, drinking or smoking pot outside the Town Hall. But on this occasion, one of the men kicked the shop window hard. It was intimidating for passers-by.”

Issues

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council confirmed they are aware of an ongoing issue with drinkers congregating at the Town Hall.

“The Community Safety Team are aware of issues at this location,” she said.

“Anyone wanting to report anti-social behaviour can find information online.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police commented: “We received a call at 8pm on Thursday 24th October, reporting that 25 minutes earlier, two males had been acting in a confrontational manner towards each other outside Londis Stores on Madoc Street, Llandudno.

Local patrolling officers were made aware, and no further incidents were observed.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

