Gareth Bale is a ‘hero of mine’, says Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak labelled Gareth Bale a “hero of mine” as MPs paid tribute to the Wales star following his retirement from football.
Bale called time on his playing career after captaining Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the country’s first appearance in the tournament since 1958.
The Cardiff-born forward’s glittering career began at Southampton, the team supported by Mr Sunak.
Bale shot to prominence at Tottenham Hotspur before winning the Champions League five times at Real Madrid.
Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: “I’m sure the whole House will wish to join me in wishing all the best to Gareth Bale, the former captain of the Wales men’s soccer team, who has been a national inspiration and took Wales to the football World Cup.”
Mr Sunak, in his reply, said: “Let me join with the honourable lady, as a Southampton fan, Gareth Bale also a hero of mine as well and I wish him well.”
The warm words over Bale came as the pair clashed over NHS services in Wales.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The ‘clash’; one blow for truth parried by a half-lie…Bale claimed as a draw but Rishi dived…
Gareth Bale is a hero if mine, says Rishy Sunak. Oh, sure lol. This is a man who doesn’t even know how to pay for petrol using his debit card let alone know who Gareth Bale is. It’s highly likely Sunak thinks Bale played American football he’s so removed from reality.