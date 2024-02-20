Gareth Bale shows up for Burberry

Welsh football legend, Gareth Bale, was a surprise guest at Burberry’s latest fashion show in London yesterday (Monday 19 February).

Attending amongst a host of other footballers such as Bukayo Saka and Son Heung Min, Gareth made a sharp entrance with his wife, Emma Rhys Jones.

The show, helmed by Burberry’s new head designer, Daniel Lee, featured British modelling icons Lily Cole, Naomi Campbell and Agyness Deyn.

Barry Keoghan, Dizzee Rascal and Olivia Colman were just a few other big named stars who turned out in support of Burberry, but it was Gareth’s surprise appearance that stole the show.

Welsh Great

Gareth is considered one of Wales’ greatest ever footballers.

He announced his retirement from professional football in January 2023 after an outstanding career with Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid, LAFC and, most importantly to him, Wales.

The former Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid forward made his final competitive appearance during Wales’ World Cup group stage fixture with England on November 29.

At the time, Bale wrote on his social media accounts: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Meanwhile, much is riding on the fortunes of Daniel Lee’s latest Burberry collection as buyers respond cautiously to his new take on Burberry’s image – a retro archival feel in place of Riccardo Tisci’s edgier and check heavy influences.

With Gareth on team, however, all eyes are on Burberry this season.

