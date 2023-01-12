Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Gareth Bale tops list of highest earning retired footballers on Instagram

12 Jan 2023 2 minute read
Wales’ Gareth Bale (left) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side’s first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan. Picture by Nick Potts / PA Wire

Gareth Bale could still earn over £130,000 per social media post after retiring, new data has revealed.

Research by Ticketgum.com found that Gareth Bale tops the list of highest earning retired players on Instagram by a landslide.

The former Welsh captain’s mammoth 49.3m strong following on Instagram could see him net a whopping £133,621 per post.

With an Instagram following of 21.1m, former Barcelona defender Gerrard Piqué ranked second with the potential to earn up to £57,703 per Instagram post.

Data supplied by Ticketgum.com

This is almost triple the amount of Frank Ribery’s earnings at £20,563 who has a following of 7.6m.

Experts collated a seed list of 18 iconic players who have retired over the past year, by analysing a range of reputable sources such as GiveMeSport, Planet Football and Sports Unfold.

Each retired player’s Instagram username was added to the influencer earnings calculator which calculated each of their estimated Instagram earnings per post, based on followers and engagement.

Wales’ most-capped men’s player with 111 appearances, confirmed his retirement on social media on Monday.

The announcement on Instagram gained almost 3.4m likes and fans flooded the comments section with messages of support and thanks.

Gareth Bale announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday

Riki
Riki
1 hour ago

If he was English, he’d already be Sir Gareth Bale!

0
