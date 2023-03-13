Gary Lineker Tweets message of support to refugees moments after BBC announces apology

Gary Lineker has Tweeted a message of support to refugees just moments after the BBC announced he would return as a presenter for Match of the Day following a row over impartiality.

Lineker Tweeted a thread after his return to the BBC was announced which included a message of support to asylum seekers caught up in the UK Government’s plans to crack down on Channel crossings in small boats.

The Tweet said: “A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.

“We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you.”

Apology

The former footballer did not appear on MOTD on Saturday after he was told to stand down from the role when he compared language used to launch the Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a Tweet.

This morning, BBC director-general Tim Davie apologised for the disruption to the weekend’s football coverage and confirmed Lineker would return as a presenter.

The BBC Board said in a statement: “The Board welcomes the fact that the executive has reached an agreement following the disruption of the weekend.

“Impartiality is a cornerstone of the BBC. We believe this is the right time to look at the clarity of the BBC’s social media guidance and how it is applied.

“We will support the executive in its continuing work to ensure the organisation delivers world-class, impartial content for all audiences.”

Common sense

Taking his dog out for a walk, the Match Of The Day host told reporters: “I’ve already said what I’m going to say on Twitter.

“If I say anything more now it just encourages people to doorstep me.”

Mr Lineker refused to respond when he was asked: “Do you stand by what you said?”, “Have you won?”, “Is this a victory for common sense?” and “Has Tim Davie apologised to you personally?”.

As photographers took pictures, he said: “Right that’s enough – you’ve got your pictures”.

