Valley road reopens and residents return home after crash causes gas leak

Residents of 13 houses on Aber Road in Pricetown have been able to return home after being

evacuated as a safety precaution.

The evacuation followed a late afternoon road traffic collision which damaged a gas board cabinet

and caused a significant leak.

The nearby Nantymoel Memorial Hall opened its doors to offer shelter, and around seven residents

were able to arrange to stay with friends and relatives until the all-clear was given later in the

evening.

The Aber Road section of the A4061 has also fully reopened to traffic.

Council Leader Huw David said: “This was a difficult incident to manage in that the accident which

damaged the gas infrastructure took place shortly before the end of the working day, and affected

the main route in and out of the Ogmore Valley.

“Council staff, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Wales And West Utilities and the team at Nantymoel

Memorial Hall acted swiftly to make the situation safe, carry out repairs, provide shelter and

establish an alternative route for drivers.

“They have also ensured that people have been able to return to their homes and that the road has

reopened to traffic again as quickly as possible, and I am very grateful for their efforts.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

