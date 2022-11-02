Valley road reopens and residents return home after crash causes gas leak
Residents of 13 houses on Aber Road in Pricetown have been able to return home after being
evacuated as a safety precaution.
The evacuation followed a late afternoon road traffic collision which damaged a gas board cabinet
and caused a significant leak.
The nearby Nantymoel Memorial Hall opened its doors to offer shelter, and around seven residents
were able to arrange to stay with friends and relatives until the all-clear was given later in the
evening.
The Aber Road section of the A4061 has also fully reopened to traffic.
Council Leader Huw David said: “This was a difficult incident to manage in that the accident which
damaged the gas infrastructure took place shortly before the end of the working day, and affected
the main route in and out of the Ogmore Valley.
“Council staff, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Wales And West Utilities and the team at Nantymoel
Memorial Hall acted swiftly to make the situation safe, carry out repairs, provide shelter and
establish an alternative route for drivers.
“They have also ensured that people have been able to return to their homes and that the road has
reopened to traffic again as quickly as possible, and I am very grateful for their efforts.”
