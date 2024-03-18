‘Gastro-Glasto’ returns to the capital this summer

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu.

Foodies Festival takes place at Bute Park, Cardiff, from 10–12 May, with brand new features and a star-studded line-up of celebrity chefs and chart-topping music stars, including Example, Peter Andre, Ibiza Philharmonic orchestra and BBC Wales presenter and DJ, Katie Owen

Foodies Festival, the UK’s biggest touring celebrity food and music festival series, has announced a return to Cardiff this year.

Peter Andre, said: “Music, food and warm evenings, the perfect combo! I’m looking forward to performing my favourite songs on the music stage, and I’m thrilled to also be cooking live in-front of an audience with some brilliant chefs. I love getting creative at home and trying out new dishes”

Showcasing the best of Cardiff and beyond, many of the region’s most-highly acclaimed Michelin and multi-award-winning chefs will also appear.

Top name chefs include: James Sommerin, Chef Patron from Michelin-starred Home at Penarth, Carl Cleghorn, Executive Chef from 3AA Rosette awarded, Thornbury Castle, Anand George, Chef-Patron from Michelin recommended Purple Poppadom, Cardiff, Justin Llewellyn, Executive Head Chef from Michelin recommended and 2AA Rosette awarded The Sorting Room, Cardiff, and Dave Killick, Head Chef from Michelin recommended Heathcock, Cardiff.

Jam-packed schedule

Throughout the 3-day weekend, visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule of TV cooking show champions and award-winning chefs in the interactive live theatres.

In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats.

In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting – presenters include BBC, ITV and Channel 4 drinks experts.

Visitors can browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

Entertainment

New for Fridays: the festival launches brand new family-friendly entertainment features taking place throughout the live theatres and extended opening hours until 10pm.

As the sun goes down, the legendary Ibiza Philharmonic will present an unforgettable fusion of dance anthems, live vocals, a sensational DJ and an exhilirating live orchestra.

Other exciting new features and attractions include: TV Chef battles, Fire Pit BBQ sessions, Cook School with experts, Silent Disco, Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Chilli Eating competitions featuring the current world champion, fairground rides, walk about artists, drum troops, choirs, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

Throughout the weekend, the Music Stage presents a summer soundtrack of chart-topping artists, top tribute acts, covers bands and superb local bands.

For the fifth year running, the festival is supporting Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH) with tickets helping to raise money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis.