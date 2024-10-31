GB News fined £100,000 by Ofcom after Rishi Sunak interview

Ofcom has imposed a £100,000 fine on GB News for “breaking due impartiality rules” following an interview with the former prime minister Rishi Sunak earlier this year.

The media watchdog began an investigation into GB News three days after the airing of a programme on February 12 titled People’s Forum: The Prime Minister, which saw Mr Sunak answer questions from a studio audience and a presenter.

Uncontested platform

In a statement, Ofcom said: “We concluded that the then prime minister, Rishi Sunak, had a mostly uncontested platform to promote the policies and performance of his Government in a period preceding a UK general election, in breach of Rules 5.11 and 5.12 of the Broadcasting Code.

“Given the seriousness and repeated nature of this breach, Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £100,000 on GB News Limited. We have also directed GB News to broadcast a statement of our findings against it, on a date and in a form determined by us.

“GB News is challenging our original breach decision in this case by judicial review, which we are defending. Ofcom will not enforce this sanction decision until those proceedings are concluded.”

High court challenge

The channel previously lost a High Court challenge to temporarily block Ofcom from sanctioning it, with GB News’ lawyers arguing that it would cause “irreparable damage” to its reputation.

GB News chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos said Ofcom’s decision to impose a £100,000 fine on the media company is “a direct attack on free speech and journalism in the United Kingdom”.

“We believe these sanctions are unnecessary, unfair and unlawful,” he said in a statement.

“The High Court has already granted GB News permission to bring a judicial review to challenge Ofcom’s decision that the programme was in breach of due impartiality requirements.

“The sanction proposed by Ofcom is therefore still subject to that legal challenge.

“The plan to sanction GB News flies in the face of Ofcom’s duty to act fairly, lawfully and proportionately to safeguard free speech, particularly political speech and on matters of public interest.

“At the people’s channel we will continue to fearlessly champion freedom; for our viewers, for our listeners and for everyone in the United Kingdom. As we have all seen, this is needed more than ever.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

