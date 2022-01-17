GB News to play God Save the Queen every day

GB News has announced that it will play God Save the Queen every day.

The ‘anti-woke’ channel will feature the tribute to the British monarch, which is also the anthem for England’s sports teams, at the start of live programming at 5.59am, from tomorrow.

This follows Tory MP Andrew Rosindell, who represents the constituency of Romford, calling for public broadcasters such as the BBC, Channel 4 and S4C to be encouraged to play the sing every day.

He claimed that getting public broadcasters to play what he described as the “national anthem”, would provide a “great sense of unity and pride”.

The leader of the Tories in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, welcomed a suggestion, arguing that playing God Save The Queen and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau would be a way to “celebrate our United Kingdom”.

Michael Booker, the Editorial director of GB News said playing God Save the Queen was welcome addition to the UK television in the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee year.

He said: “We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating.

“We’ve chosen an uplifting instrumental version which, for our televisions viewers, will feature stunning scenes from across the UK.

“We think it’s a lovely way to start the day.”