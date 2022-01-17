GB News to play God Save the Queen every day
GB News has announced that it will play God Save the Queen every day.
The ‘anti-woke’ channel will feature the tribute to the British monarch, which is also the anthem for England’s sports teams, at the start of live programming at 5.59am, from tomorrow.
This follows Tory MP Andrew Rosindell, who represents the constituency of Romford, calling for public broadcasters such as the BBC, Channel 4 and S4C to be encouraged to play the sing every day.
He claimed that getting public broadcasters to play what he described as the “national anthem”, would provide a “great sense of unity and pride”.
The leader of the Tories in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, welcomed a suggestion, arguing that playing God Save The Queen and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau would be a way to “celebrate our United Kingdom”.
Michael Booker, the Editorial director of GB News said playing God Save the Queen was welcome addition to the UK television in the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee year.
He said: “We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating.
“We’ve chosen an uplifting instrumental version which, for our televisions viewers, will feature stunning scenes from across the UK.
“We think it’s a lovely way to start the day.”
I for one will not be listening to this Anti Scottish dirge, come to think of it I’ll not be listening or watching GB News.
Why bother commenting on it at all then ?
Is anyone watching oh I forgot Andrew RT Davies and his dog
6 am in the morning is is far too early for the Sex Pistols in my house and I fear it would put my dog off his daily s#!t in the garden.
Why are people upset by our national anthem?
Why do Nation Cymru remove non nationalist comments while taking money from the public purse?
Bill – we love ❤️ our National Anthem 🎶🎵…thanks and enjoy it’s inclusive and vibrant singing at appropriate occasions….🏴
My fathers were from Jamaica how is it ”inclusive” of me ?
Don’t be ridiculous. This is Cymru, not Israel or South Africa.
Then Cymru needs a new anthem
My family part originate in Niger and the Basque Country plus good old colonial England – but hay Ho we are where we are my friend 😀. Cymru 🏴 who accepts us all 😊
Nation.Cymru does not remove unionist comments, even from right-wing trolls. It does, however, seem to take a dim view of offensive and bigoted comments from such people.
Bill – I suggest you’re need of some counselling if you cannot see why a dirge which is worshipping and paying homage to a single person by virtue of birth right alone instead of lyrically respecting its people and country is so inappropriate. I would also advise you to examine all the verses in this travesty of an anthem. It will reveal reference to crushing the Scots and having dominance over others. Hence our forefathers colonial mentality.
Aw Bless, could the timing have any connection to the physical effect of ‘morning wood’ let’s hope the GB news faithfull are at full attention so early in the day,
expect a small upsurge (based on viewing figures) in sales of viagra for GB news fans who at first appearence would struggle to raise a ‘flag’ pole with their attendent salmon pink skin condition and high blood pressure.
I have blocked this channel. If you have Sky you can do this via the ‘Services’ = ‘parental control and PIN’ function.
I’ll try that with S4C….cheers
Bob lwc Mr Williams – and RT , CNN plus Al Jazeera ?
Can I suggest China 🇨🇳 News 😎
Always best not to have a wide set of opinions 😊
Although I could manage the B side of the single by about 7 am entitled No Feeling.
Not in wales 🏴 no English royals in wales 🏴