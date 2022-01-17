News

GB News to play God Save the Queen every day

17 Jan 2022 2 minutes Read
The Queen. Picture by defenceimagery.mod.uk (OGL v.3).

GB News has announced that it will play God Save the Queen every day.

The ‘anti-woke’ channel will feature the tribute to the British monarch, which is also the anthem for England’s sports teams, at the start of live programming at 5.59am, from tomorrow.

This follows Tory MP Andrew Rosindell, who represents the constituency of Romford, calling for public broadcasters such as the BBC, Channel 4 and S4C to be encouraged to play the sing every day.

He claimed that getting public broadcasters to play what he described as the “national anthem”, would provide a “great sense of unity and pride”.

The leader of the Tories in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, welcomed a suggestion, arguing that playing God Save The Queen and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau would be a way to “celebrate our United Kingdom”.

Michael Booker, the Editorial director of GB News said playing God Save the Queen was welcome addition to the UK television in the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee year.

He said: “We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating.

“We’ve chosen an uplifting instrumental version which, for our televisions viewers, will feature stunning scenes from across the UK.

“We think it’s a lovely way to start the day.”

Charles L. Gallagher
Charles L. Gallagher
1 hour ago

I for one will not be listening to this Anti Scottish dirge, come to think of it I’ll not be listening or watching GB News.

Bill
Bill
1 hour ago
Reply to  Charles L. Gallagher

Why bother commenting on it at all then ?

Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas
1 hour ago
Reply to  Bill

Is anyone watching oh I forgot Andrew RT Davies and his dog

Andrew
Andrew
1 hour ago

6 am in the morning is is far too early for the Sex Pistols in my house and I fear it would put my dog off his daily s#!t in the garden.

Bill
Bill
57 minutes ago

Why are people upset by our national anthem?

Why do Nation Cymru remove non nationalist comments while taking money from the public purse?

Richard
Richard
43 minutes ago
Reply to  Bill

Bill – we love ❤️ our National Anthem 🎶🎵…thanks and enjoy it’s inclusive and vibrant singing at appropriate occasions….🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Bill
Bill
28 minutes ago
Reply to  Richard

My fathers were from Jamaica how is it ”inclusive” of me ?

Rhosddu
Rhosddu
15 minutes ago
Reply to  Bill

Don’t be ridiculous. This is Cymru, not Israel or South Africa.

Bill
Bill
2 minutes ago
Reply to  Rhosddu

Then Cymru needs a new anthem

Richard
Richard
24 seconds ago
Reply to  Bill

My family part originate in Niger and the Basque Country plus good old colonial England – but hay Ho we are where we are my friend 😀. Cymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 who accepts us all 😊

Rhosddu
Rhosddu
12 minutes ago
Reply to  Bill

Nation.Cymru does not remove unionist comments, even from right-wing trolls. It does, however, seem to take a dim view of offensive and bigoted comments from such people.

Dewi Williams
Dewi Williams
7 minutes ago
Reply to  Bill

Bill – I suggest you’re need of some counselling if you cannot see why a dirge which is worshipping and paying homage to a single person by virtue of birth right alone instead of lyrically respecting its people and country is so inappropriate. I would also advise you to examine all the verses in this travesty of an anthem. It will reveal reference to crushing the Scots and having dominance over others. Hence our forefathers colonial mentality.

sir sarky of winchester
sir sarky of winchester
56 minutes ago

Aw Bless, could the timing have any connection to the physical effect of ‘morning wood’ let’s hope the GB news faithfull are at full attention so early in the day,
expect a small upsurge (based on viewing figures) in sales of viagra for GB news fans who at first appearence would struggle to raise a ‘flag’ pole with their attendent salmon pink skin condition and high blood pressure.

Mr Williams
Mr Williams
55 minutes ago

I have blocked this channel. If you have Sky you can do this via the ‘Services’ = ‘parental control and PIN’ function.

Bill
Bill
48 minutes ago
Reply to  Mr Williams

I’ll try that with S4C….cheers

Richard
Richard
41 minutes ago
Reply to  Bill

Bob lwc Mr Williams – and RT , CNN plus Al Jazeera ?

Can I suggest China 🇨🇳 News 😎

Always best not to have a wide set of opinions 😊

Andrew
Andrew
54 minutes ago

Although I could manage the B side of the single by about 7 am entitled No Feeling.

Grayham Jones
Grayham Jones
39 minutes ago

Not in wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 no English royals in wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

