Gen-Z-led advertising agency launches in Cardiff

The Welsh creative scene has been given a fresh new addition for 2025 with the launch of a Gen Z-led advertising and creative agency and first of its kind in Wales.

Built ‘by Gen Z, for Gen Z’, The Resistance Agency is the brainchild of Welsh advertising entrepreneur Matt Jones, and brings together a team of young Cardiff-based talents who say they are redefining how brands engage with the powerful Gen Z demographic.

“On the pulse”

With Gen Z at the helm, the team behind the agency say they don’t just understand the audience that today’s brands need to reach; they are the audience, offering businesses direct access to this powerful and important demographic.

Eugene Teo, Content Producer at The Resistance Academy said: “We’re more than just an agency; we’re a cultural force.

“We’re building a platform where the insights and voices of Gen Z aren’t just included but are actively leading the way. We’re setting the trends and transforming brand engagement in ways the industry hasn’t seen before.

“With our finger on the pulse of emerging technologies and relevant digital trends, we’re already working with household names across the UK to influence decisions, drive engagement, and transform the way Gen Z experiences these brands.”

The disruptive agency has quickly established a national presence, operating from a Cardiff HQ, with subsidiary offices in Manchester, and London.

Digital first approach

The agency’s offering spans the full creative spectrum, with a digital-first approach that covers social media, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), ecommerce, creative strategy, and a reinvention of traditional media and advertising.

Aside from providing a new way for brands to reach and connect with Gen Z, the Resistance Agency also offer a diverse range of career opportunities for young creatives who are looking to break into and progress within the industry.

Matt Jones, Founder of The Resistance Agency shared: “Gen Z isn’t just consuming content; they’re actively shaping it. And the brands that succeed in 2025 and beyond will be the ones who understand and connect with this powerful demographic.”

“This generation thrives on immersive, interactive experiences and expects brands to evolve alongside their digital-first mindset. It’s a wake-up call for those still relying on outdated tactics.

“The message is clear: meet them where they are or get left behind.”

