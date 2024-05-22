General Election is chance for ‘end to Tory chaos’, says Vaughan Gething

The July election is a chance for an “end to Tory chaos” and for two Labour governments to work together, the First Minister has said.

Speaking after Rishi Sunak’s announcement in Downing Street, Vaughan Gething said he looks forward to making the case for his party over the coming weeks.

Tory chaos

Mr Gething said: “Rishi Sunak has finally come to the same conclusion as the rest of the country, a General Election is needed now.

“People across Wales are calling out for a change of government, an end to Tory chaos and two Labour governments working together for Wales and Britain.”

In a video posted on X – formerly Twitter – he added: “Rishi Sunak and his ministers are holed up in Downing Street and they have no plan for what comes next.

“Welsh labour is ready for that General Election, the people of Wales are too.

“We’ve already set up the foundations of that next UK Labour government, and I look forward to making my party’s case up and down the country in the next few weeks.”

Warning

Andrew RT Davies MS, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said that Labour’s record in the country should come as a warning.

“Keir Starmer says Wales is his blueprint for government, and while the Conservatives are delivering for Wales, Labour’s record in Wales stands as a stark warning to the rest of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“We have a Labour First Minister mired in controversy for taking dirty money, for ideologically motivated 20mph speed limits, and for his out-of-touch plans to spend £120 million on 36 more politicians (in the Senedd).

“Thanks to Labour, Wales has the longest NHS waiting lists in the UK, the lowest employment in the UK, and the worst educational standards in the UK.

“The Welsh Conservatives will take the message to the country that our economic plan is working and because Labour cannot be trusted to run Wales, they cannot be trusted to run our United Kingdom.”

