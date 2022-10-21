General Election may be needed in a few months says Welsh Secretary

Aled Thomas, local democracy reporter

Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland has said that a General Election may be needed in a few months, despite one not being legally required until January 2025.

Sir Robert Buckland who is the MP for South Swindon told his Local Democracy Reporting Service reporter that he could see a new Prime Minister seeking a fresh mandate once winter is over.

“What the new Prime Minister, whoever it is, must do is deliver on the 2019 manifesto, and we must start delivering on the priorities of the British people and get through this difficult winter,” he said.

“There is an argument that we might have an election after the winter – which would be getting on for four years of this parliament anyway, which is how most used to last before the Fixed Terms Parliament Act, which has now been repealed.”

Robert Buckland was speaking in the moments immediately after Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation announcement.

As he digested the news that the woman who had kept him on as Welsh Secretary would be gone within a week, Robert Buckland said: “Stability is important.

“The chancellor’s announcement on Monday settled the financial markets and that calm has carried on, but a political storm broke out. And by announcing that she’s stepping down the prime Minister has acted to try and stabilise that.

“What I want to see now is a team captain become party leader and Prime Minister and lead a united team so we can continue to stabilise the difficult situation and deliver on the priorities of the British people.

“The work of government goes on and it must go on. We must put the country first and act in the national interest.”

Robert Buckland decided to switch his support from Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss during the leadership contest in the summer and subsequently kept his place as Welsh Secretary.

Rishi Sunak is now the bookies’ favourite to become Prime Minister when the Conservative leadership contest concludes next week.

The previous Welsh Secretary, Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart, has maintained his support for Rishi Sunak across both leadership contests.

