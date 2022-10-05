Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

General Election petition hits over 25,000 signatures in Wales – check out your own area

05 Oct 2022 3 minute read
Liz Truss. Picture by PA / Henry Nicholls. Right, the petition map of Wales.

A petition calling for an early General Election has hit over 25,000 signatures in Wales.

The petition, ‘call an immediate general election to end the chaos of the current government,’ has been signed by over half a million people across the nations of the UK after political turmoil over the last few weeks.

That includes just over 27,073 people in Wales at the time of writing. The petition map can be found here.

The petition started by Darrin Charlesworth says that an immediate General Election is needed “so that the people can decide who should lead us through the unprecedented crises threatening the UK”.

“The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented. Over 40 ministers resigned leaving departments without leadership during cost of living, energy and climate crises,” it says.

“War rages in Ukraine; the Northern Ireland Protocol has further damaged our relationship with Europe; recession looms; the UK itself may cease to exist as Scotland seeks independence.

“This is the greatest set of challenges we have seen in our lifetimes. Let the people decide who leads us through this turmoil.”

In Wales, the % of constituents signing the petition is highest in Monmouthshire, Ceredigion, Cardiff West and Cardiff North, but the overall number is highest in the Vale of Glamorgan, Cardiff West and Cardiff South.

Constituency Signatures
Aberavon 555
Aberconwy 572
Alyn and Deeside 709
Arfon 649
Blaenau Gwent 401
Brecon and Radnorshire 725
Bridgend 722
Cardiff Central 903
Cardiff North 1,056
Cardiff South and Penarth 1,221
Cardiff West 1,140
Carmarthen East and Dinefwr 581
Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire 628
Caerphilly 760
Ceredigion 797
Clwyd West 666
Cynon Valley 575
Delyn 622
Dwyfor Meirionnydd 488
Gower 861
Islwyn 512
Llanelli 671
Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney 499
Monmouth 946
Montgomeryshire 533
Neath 581
Newport East 595
Newport West 749
Ogmore 627
Pontypridd 790
Preseli Pembrokeshire 624
Rhondda 554
Swansea East 698
Swansea West 767
Torfaen 564
Vale of Clwyd 575
Vale of Glamorgan 1,083
Wrexham 484
Ynys Mon 590

The government response on 20 September said:

“The UK is a Parliamentary democracy and the Conservative Party remains the majority party.

“The Prime Minister has pledged to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations.”

‘Dismay’

Yesterday former culture secretary Nadine Dorries became the latest to call for an early General Election.

Nadine Dorries, who backed Ms Truss for the Conservative Party leadership, said there was “widespread dismay” about Prime Minister Liz Truss’s approach.

The former culture secretary highlighted areas that had been her responsibility which had now been paused – including the sale of Channel 4 and the Online Safety Bill.

She tweeted: “Widespread dismay at the fact that three years of work has effectively been put on hold.

“No-one asked for this. C4 sale, online safety, BBC licence fee review, all signed off by Cabinet all ready to go, all stopped.

“If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country.”

