General Election petition hits over 25,000 signatures in Wales – check out your own area

A petition calling for an early General Election has hit over 25,000 signatures in Wales.

The petition, ‘call an immediate general election to end the chaos of the current government,’ has been signed by over half a million people across the nations of the UK after political turmoil over the last few weeks.

That includes just over 27,073 people in Wales at the time of writing. The petition map can be found here.

The petition started by Darrin Charlesworth says that an immediate General Election is needed “so that the people can decide who should lead us through the unprecedented crises threatening the UK”.

“The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented. Over 40 ministers resigned leaving departments without leadership during cost of living, energy and climate crises,” it says.

“War rages in Ukraine; the Northern Ireland Protocol has further damaged our relationship with Europe; recession looms; the UK itself may cease to exist as Scotland seeks independence.

“This is the greatest set of challenges we have seen in our lifetimes. Let the people decide who leads us through this turmoil.”

In Wales, the % of constituents signing the petition is highest in Monmouthshire, Ceredigion, Cardiff West and Cardiff North, but the overall number is highest in the Vale of Glamorgan, Cardiff West and Cardiff South.

Constituency Signatures Aberavon 555 Aberconwy 572 Alyn and Deeside 709 Arfon 649 Blaenau Gwent 401 Brecon and Radnorshire 725 Bridgend 722 Cardiff Central 903 Cardiff North 1,056 Cardiff South and Penarth 1,221 Cardiff West 1,140 Carmarthen East and Dinefwr 581 Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire 628 Caerphilly 760 Ceredigion 797 Clwyd West 666 Cynon Valley 575 Delyn 622 Dwyfor Meirionnydd 488 Gower 861 Islwyn 512 Llanelli 671 Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney 499 Monmouth 946 Montgomeryshire 533 Neath 581 Newport East 595 Newport West 749 Ogmore 627 Pontypridd 790 Preseli Pembrokeshire 624 Rhondda 554 Swansea East 698 Swansea West 767 Torfaen 564 Vale of Clwyd 575 Vale of Glamorgan 1,083 Wrexham 484 Ynys Mon 590

The government response on 20 September said:

“The UK is a Parliamentary democracy and the Conservative Party remains the majority party.

“The Prime Minister has pledged to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations.”

‘Dismay’

Yesterday former culture secretary Nadine Dorries became the latest to call for an early General Election.

Nadine Dorries, who backed Ms Truss for the Conservative Party leadership, said there was “widespread dismay” about Prime Minister Liz Truss’s approach.

The former culture secretary highlighted areas that had been her responsibility which had now been paused – including the sale of Channel 4 and the Online Safety Bill.

We have no mandate from the people to do this. Conservative Gov elected on basis of a manifesto, it’s how democracy works. People voted in ‘19 on the policy promises we made (and for Boris). If we don’t want to deliver on the deal, the promises, we need a fresh mandate. https://t.co/Q36iRAUzUH — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 4, 2022

She tweeted: “Widespread dismay at the fact that three years of work has effectively been put on hold.

“No-one asked for this. C4 sale, online safety, BBC licence fee review, all signed off by Cabinet all ready to go, all stopped.

“If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country.”

