General Medical Council gives approval for students to be recruited for new North Wales Medical School

The General Medical Council (GMC) has given the green light for the new North Wales Medical school to recruit students for 2024.

The move is part of the accreditation process for the medical school and comes after an expert panel from the GMC visited Bangor University earlier this month.

As a consequence, the university has confirmed it is now actively recruiting students for its September 2024 intake.

Bangor University has been delivering Cardiff University’s C21 Medicine programme in North Wales since 2019 in collaboration with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and GPs from across the region – with the first cohort graduating this year.

The new programme will remain closely aligned with Cardiff University’s C21 medical curriculum, following support from Cardiff’s School of Medicine for the GMC approval and monitoring process.

The North Wales Medical School is supported by the Welsh Government, Cardiff University, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and local General Practitioners.

Its creation aims to address the region’s healthcare staffing needs by training doctors entirely within the heath board area.

Earlier this year, the Welsh Government confirmed funding for the medical school, with an initial intake of 80 applicants increasing annually until reaching a capacity of 140 by 2029.

Significant

Vice-Chancellor Professor Edmund Burke said, “The establishment of a new Medical School at Bangor University is one of the most significant developments for this institution, and for the health and well-being of North Wales, since the University was established almost 140 years ago.

“By addressing the longstanding absence of a medical school in the region, this development will strengthen our local healthcare provision by creating a pipeline of healthcare professionals who have an understanding of local needs while also increasing the number of those able to practice in Welsh.

“The Medical School will also provide a huge boost to the local economy and help ensure that the people of North Wales live longer, healthier and happier lives”.

Marian Wyn Jones, Chair of the University Council commented: “This is a game changer for Bangor University and North Wales. There is compelling evidence that medical graduates choose to work close to where they have trained.

“The establishment of the Medical School will help reverse the declining number of GPs and address workforce shortages across the medical professions in our region”.

The national Eisteddfod will feature a session focusing on the North Wales Medical School at Bangor University’s stand from 12:30 to 13:45 On Tuesday, 8 August.

