German energy company planning ‘gigawatt-scale’ floating wind projects off Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire coasts

A German energy company is investigating the potential for a “gigawatt-scale” floating wind project off the coast of Wales.

RWE, which is already Wales’ biggest power producer, is working with the Port of Milford Haven and Port Talbot to see whether facilities at the port can be “scaled-up” to support a number of gigawatt-scale floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

They said that they were looking at the potential for transforming infrastructure at ABP Port Talbot and Pembroke Dock into hubs for the manufacture, assembly and loadout of high-tech floating wind turbines and foundations, bound for the Celtic Sea, as well as floating operation and maintenance capability.

Tom Glover, UK Country Chair, RWE, said: “RWE is committed to working in partnership with Welsh Government and industry as the country looks to meet all of its electricity needs from renewables by 2035.

“For ABP, Milford Haven and RWE, it is clear that there is vast economic potential from offshore wind in Wales; not just in providing a renewable and sustainable energy source, but also protecting and creating skilled jobs and careers and driving fresh investment in the region.

“This Memorandum of Understanding solidifies our intention to focus on and invest in industrial Welsh ports, local and national supply chain and coastal communities. Alongside the ports, we look forward to generating widespread opportunities for regional and national growth as a result of floating wind deployment in the Celtic Sea.”

‘Prosperity’

Andy Jones, CEO at the Port of Milford Haven, said that the partnership with RWE marked the start of a “very exciting future for the economy of south Wales”.

“Maximising the existing skills, industrial and natural assets that surround the Port will ensure Wales realises the full economic benefit of Floating Offshore Wind, providing significant supply chain opportunities, well-paid careers for future generations and a stronger, greener Welsh economy.

“Developing our ports is key to unlocking a multi-billion floating wind industry taking shape in the Celtic Sea, and we are pleased to be collaborating with RWE and ABP to secure the long-term sustainability and prosperity of our region for the next 50 years.”

Henrik Pedersen, CEO Associated British Ports said: “This MOU with RWE marks an important step towards realising the potential of Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) for South Wales.

“ABP’s ports in Wales have always been a vital part of Wales’s industrial heartland, and Port Talbot is at the heart of the opportunity that the Celtic Sea offers to revolutionise the regional economy and bring the UK closer to net zero.

ABP and the Port of Milford Haven are currently developing plans for new infrastructure at Port Talbot and Pembroke Dock which could service a number of floating offshore wind projects, off the Welsh coast.

The companies said that they would together share knowledge and expertise, to investigate current and future port capabilities and propose solutions to deliver RWE’s preferred floating wind technologies out of Wales’ ports.

