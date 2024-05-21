Gething grilled over sacking of junior minister

Emily Price

Vaughan Gething has been grilled on his decision to sack a junior minister for leaking information to the media whose reputation “now lies in tatters” following a “career ending moment”.

The comments made by the Leader of the Welsh Tories Andrew RT Davies came during questions to the First Minister on Tuesday (21 May).

Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn was dismissed by Mr Gething in a shock announcement last week.

The First Minister accused her of being the source of a leaked ministerial message to Nation.Cymru.

Earlier this month, Nation.Cymru revealed a previously unseen iMessage sent during the Covid-19 pandemic which appeared to show the then health minister’s intention to delete a discussion with ministers because it could be subject to freedom of information legislation.

Nation.Cymru will not be revealing how we obtained the messages.

Integrity

Ms Blythyn denies being the source of the leak and says her integrity remains intact.

She was not present in the Siambr during First Ministers Questions today. A Welsh Labour source said she was taking time to “recover”.

Mr Davies said there were two differing sides from both Mr Gething and Ms Blythyn’s comments on the alleged leak and that both could not be correct.

He said: “One of them is right and one of them is wrong. Will you make that evidence available so that this can be put to bed, the government can get on with its important job of governing in the best interest of the people of Wales and we can actually see who is telling the truth here.”

Difficult

Mr Gething said it had been “an extraordinarily difficult decision to have to make.”

He added that he wouldn’t be publishing any of the evidence that led him to sack the junior minister because “some of it is sensitive to other ministers”.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Eluned Morgan told BBC Politics on Monday (May 20) that her understanding is that the leak can “definitely” be traced to Ms Blythyn’s phone.

Mr Gething says he “acted in accordance with the ministerial code and the government Cabinet handbook”.

The Leader of the Welsh Tories said Ms Blythyn’s reputation “lies in tatters” despite the “good work” the junior minister did in relation to her portfolio responsibilities.

He said: “It’s a very serious accusation to make, especially when that accusation gets contested.”

Mr Gething said that “no government of any shade” would ever publish evidence relating to a decision to axe a member of a Cabinet.

He said: “When it comes to the future, I have recognised the work that the Member has undertaken. Not just in the very difficult conversation that has taken place, but also in my written response to her.

“We have found in previous instances where ministers have broken the ministerial code, they’ve had opportunities to return in other places and here as well.”

He added that he didn’t accept that it was the end of Ms Blythyn’s career and that he “looked forward” to an opportunity to work with her and build on the work she has already undertaken.

Evidence

Speaking after FMQ’s Mr Davies said: “This is just another of the several questions Vaughan Gething thinks he is too good to answer.

“Vaughan Gething has ended Hannah Blythyn’s Ministerial career, but will not show the public the evidence he based that decision on.

“Gething must publish this evidence so the people of Wales can make their own minds up.”

