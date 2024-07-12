Gething loses cool during Senedd committee probe

Emily Price

First Minister Vaughan Gething lost his cool during a Senedd committee probe today where he was quizzed over the sacking of a member of his cabinet.

Responding to questions from opposition politicians on the evidence used to dismiss former social partnership minister Hannah Blythyn, the embattled FM appeared visibly angry on Friday (July 12).

Ms Blythyn was signed off work with acute anxiety after being dismissed by the First Minister for allegedly leaking a screen grab to Nation.Cymru which revealed he had told a Covid era ministerial group chat that he was deleting messages.

She returned to the Senedd on Tuesday (July 9) where she gave an emotional personal statement to the Chamber maintaining her innocence.

The conflicting accounts prompted the Welsh Conservatives to table a topical question calling for the FM to provide evidence of Ms Blythyn’s wrong doing.

On Wednesday (July 10) she could be seen on Senedd TV cameras shaking her head and mouthing “no” whilst Mr Gething told politicians in the Chamber the messages could only have come from her phone.

However, on Thursday, Nation.Cymru took the extraordinary step of confirming Ms Blythyn was not the source of leaked messages.

It prompted fresh calls from opposition politicians and members of his own party for the First Minister to resign.

Quizzed

The issue shows no signs of going away, with more questions put to him during the Committee for the Scrutiny of the First Minister.

The cross party committee was was created to hold the First Minister to account for his government’s performance on behalf of the people of Wales.

Tory MS Russell George asked Mr Gething for his reaction to Nation.Cymru’s unprecedented statement.

Mr Gething said: “After Hannah made her statement on Tuesday, she made it clear that she did not want other people speaking for her, we then had an afternoon of men speaking for her – I think that’s difficult.

“I’ve never tried to claim that Hannah Blythyn directly contacted Nation.Cymru. I’m very clear that the evidence I had confirmed that a photograph of her phone was provided to Nation.Cymru. Ministers are responsible for their own data.”

The screen grab revealed that the then health minister had told ministerial colleagues he was deleting messages written during the Covid-19 crisis because they were subject to disclosure under freedom of information.

The First Minister initially claimed the messages related to a discussion that had taken place in the Labour Senedd group chat but confirmed on Wednesday they chat involved ministers and deputy ministers.

Welsh Government ministers were under an obligation to preserve messages relating to pandemic decision making and were required to hand them over to the UK Covid Inquiry.

Integrity

Mr Gething previously told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that lost WhatsApp messages were not deleted by him, but by the Welsh Parliament’s IT team during a security rebuild.

He denied the leaked message contradicted the evidence he had given to the inquiry, adding that it did not relate to pandemic decision-making but “comments that colleagues make to and about each other”.

Speaking during the scrutiny meeting, Mr Gething said it was difficult for him to constantly have his integrity questioned.

He said: “Here we are with more questions and more suggestions that go to heart of integrity and decency – and yet the government is getting on with the job.”

Plaid Cymru’s Llyr Gruffydd asked the First Minister for clarity on whether the group chat was an “official ministerial message group” or an informal Labour group chat.

Mr Gething said: “I didn’t create the group – the group was created and we were all added in.”

When Mr Gruffydd attempted to press further, the First Minister appeared to lose his temper raising his voice at the Plaid Cymru MS demanding he be allowed to finish his answer.

He argued the question was “getting into the weeds” and said it was clear that the photograph “could only have come from one member”.

Mr Gruffydd suggested that because Ms Blythyn had denied being the source of the leak, the onus was on him to provide the evidence he used to make his decision to sack her.

Mr Gething said he rejected the suggestion completely.

The fiery discussion prompted an intervention from the Deputy Presiding Officer who said the issue would be covered in the Senedd during FMQs and a debate tabled by the Tories next week.

Mr Gething has come under sustained attack in recent months over a series of rows concerning a huge donation he took from a convicted polluter while running to be Welsh Labour leader.

This led to the collapse of a co-operation agreement between his party and Plaid Cymru and he subsequently lost a non-binding vote of no confidence in the Senedd.

The First Minister faces a fresh crunch vote next week which could compel him to publish the evidence he used to sack Ms Blythyn.

Following the scrutiny session, Plaid Cymru member Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “It was somewhat ironic that in the scrutiny session of the First Minister, Vaughan Gething did everything possible to avoid scrutiny.

“There remain two conflicting accounts relating to alleged leaked messages and the First Minister continues to side-step important questions. Why did he delete messages, contrary to Welsh government policy and why did he fail to provide messages to the UK Covid inquiry.

“The longer the First Minister is in denial about the scale of the scandal which surrounds him, the longer the people of Wales suffer by the impotency of his Labour government.”

